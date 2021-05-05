Grab your Cynthia doll! 'Rugrats' returns in first trailer for Paramount+ reboot of classic Nick animated series

A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do. And a baby's gotta watch the official trailer for the upcoming reboot of Rugrats coming to Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) later this month. We're so excited, we may need to change our diapers now.

Rendered with CG animation — as opposed to the traditional hand-drawn look — the modern take on the beloved Nickelodeon classic brings us back to the playpen for more adventures with pop culture's favorite imagination-happy toddlers: Tommy Pickles (E. G. Daily), Chucky Finster (Nancy Cartwright), Phil & Lil DeVille (Kath Soucie), Angelica Pickles (Cheryl Chase), and Susie Carmichael (Cree Summer). Baby Dil (usually played by Tara Strong), however, is nowhere to be seen, which seems to indicate that the new episodes take place before the first movie that introduced Tommy's younger brother into the franchise. Luckily, the gang still has Spike, the faithful canine companion of the Pickles household.

The core characters may look a little different in the new animation style, but longtime fans — many of whom now have children of their own — can take solace in the fact that most of the original voice cast is back for the revival. “Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, said in February. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Watch the trailer (promising the group's "bigger-est adventures ever") below:

Video of Rugrats | Official Trailer | Paramount +

The rest of the acting ensemble also includes: Ashley Rae Spillers (Vice Principals) and Tommy Dewey (The Mindy Project) as Tommy's parents, Didi and Stu; Tony Hale (Arrested Development) as Chucky's father, Chaz; Natalie Morales (Dead to Me) as Phil & Lil's mother, Betty; Anna Chlumsky (Veep) and Timothy Simons (Veep) as Angelica's parents, Charlotte and Drew; Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Omar Miller (Ballers), as Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy; and Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) as Tommy's grandfather, Lou Pickles.

“This incredibly talented group of actors provides a fresh and very funny take on these iconic roles, combining humor with heart to bring the characters to life in a whole new way,” Liz Paulson, Senior Vice President, Talent and Casting, Nickelodeon, said in March.

“The all-new Rugrats is packed with comedy, music and adventures that only babies can embark upon, and the role of the grown-ups is an essential piece of the series,” added Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation.

Credit: Paramount+

Rugrats leaves the crib for Paramount+ Thursday, May 27.