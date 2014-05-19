Rumor of the day: Boba Fett and Han Solo to get their own Star Wars movies?

We've known for a while now that the new Star Wars trilogy would alternate with standalone Star Wars films. Officially, there's no news as to what we'll be seeing in the one-off movies. Unofficially, however, there's some attention-getting speculation.

According to Nerdist, a fan recently attended a "training presentation from Hasbro" where the names of the upcoming Star Wars movies were (theoretically) revealed. It's early days yet, but we could be seeing the following:

2015: Episode VII

2016: Boba Fett

2017: Episode VIII

2018: Solo

2019: Episode IX

2020: Red Five

If it's true, this contradicts Nerdist's report of what Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, had once said: “There is no attempt being made to carry characters (from the standalone films) in and out of the saga episodes.” Nerdist acknowledges that her former announcement "could just be a red herring to throw us off the trail."

The first non-trilogy movie would star the character of Boba Fett, bounty hunter and Sarlaac chew toy. Given that we've learned that the EU is no longer canon, there's plenty of room for storytelling around everyone's favorite bounty hunter (sorry, 4-LOM), assuming filmmakers can find some way to save him from being digested over a thousand years.

Han "I Definitely Shot First" Solo is the second character slated for the one-off treatment, and Han is an excellent choice for the subject of an entire film (cough, cough, Serenity, cough). We've always wanted to know more about the man with the low-slung blaster. Just the thought of this film is a Star Wars fan's treat.

Last would be Red Five, the call sign Luke Skywalker used during the Battle of Yavin. (Note: According to the Star Wars Wookieepedia, more than one pilot has used that call sign.) Could it be a tale of striking back against the Empire interwoven with some space-based dogfights? If so, we'll watch it as many times as humanly possible.

Until the next Star Wars movie comes out, that is.

Via Nerdist.