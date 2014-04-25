Rumor of the day: Disney can't figure out what to do with Boba Fett spinoff

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that Disney wants to capitalize on its $4 billion Lucasfilm investment, but apparently they can’t figure out how to handle one of Star Wars’ fan favorite antiheroes.

Rumors have started popping up in recent days that Disney is rethinking its approach to that Boba Fett spinoff that is being written by either Simon Kinberg or Lawrence Kasdan, due to the fact that they can’t find a way to preserve Boba Fett’s badass-ness while also making him a hero.

According to MakingStarWars.net, Disney execs had a recent meeting where they debated the direction of the project, and called the spinoff a “real challenge” to crack. Obviously, it’s a rock-and-a-hard-place position. Sure, Boba Fett is cool, and you want to capitalize on that popularity. But he’s cool because he’s bad, and that doesn’t really translate into a Disney-esque hero.

So, yeah, we could see the dilemma.

At the moment this is still a rumor, and it’s obviously pretty doubtful that Disney would actually confirm these behind-the-scenes talks, but we can see where this could potentially be true. This being Disney, though, we think they’ll figure it out eventually. Heck, just call Marvel — if Guardians of the Galaxy is a hit, you’d think they might have some good advice on making deep-space antiheroes work.

Of course, we haven’t even asked the obvious question: Should Disney even make a Boba Fett spinoff, or should they leave well enough alone? What do you think?

(Via /Film)