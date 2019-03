The long-awaited Gambit movie has a star, a script and even a release date. It just can't seem to land itself someone to shoot the picture.

Two separate sources -- Heroic Hollywood's Umberto Gonzales and the Meet The Movie Press podcast (via Screencrush) -- have reported that a number of different high-profile directors have passed on getting behind the camera for Channing Tatum's debut as the Ragin' Cajun. Gonzales says that Bennett Miller, who worked with Tatum on Foxcatcher, turned it down, as did Darren Aronofsky, who was once this close to directing The Wolverine for the same studio (Fox).

Meanwhile, MTMP also cites Gareth Evans of The Raid fame and J.C. Chandor, whose gritty films include All Is Lost and A Most Violent Year (which starred Apocalypse himself Oscar Isaac), as two other filmmakers who didn't want to get dealt a hand of exploding playing cards.

So what's the problem? Is it the script by Josh Zetumer (the RoboCop remake)? Is it Fox's hit-and-miss track record with its Marvel properties like X-Men and Fantastic Four? Is it something to do with Tatum himself, who has personally wanted to make this movie for years? It's not exactly clear why four top-shelf directors have said no, especially when you can dine off directing a successful superhero movie for quite a while.

An Oct. 7, 2016, release date is looming, so Fox, Tatum and producers Lauren Shuler-Donner and Simon Kinberg are going to have to secure somebody pretty fast if they want to make that date. Why do you think this is a problem, and who in your opinion should direct Gambit?

(via Cinemablend)