Rumor of the Day: Here's why Luke's been missing for a while in Episode VII

Star Wars Episode VII -- it's kind of a big deal. Between the reunion of the original cast, J.J. Abrams directing and the ongoing obsession with the galaxy far, far away, rumors are inevitable. And we've already had quite a few.

One thing we've heard again and again, though, is that Luke Skywalker's been out of commission for quite a while. In fact, even his former best buddies haven't seen Luke in years. And if that is part of what the new trilogy will be about, you might be wondering why exactly Luke has been away for so long.

Which brings us to (drumroll, please) the latest rumor from This is Infamous! Ready? SPOILERS AHEAD. MAYBE.

From what I’ve been told, Luke hasn’t been missing for a full 30 years, only about 10, with his early time post-RETURN OF THE JEDI being spent rebuilding the Jedi Order. Yeah, Luke had some things to do, in order to help get things back on track after the fall of the Empire. In addition, he has grown so powerful with his command of the Force that he can literally move mountains or bring down ships with merely a glance. But then Luke begins to feel a disturbance in the Force… and starts to feel the lure of the Dark Side. If word about the Emperor’s resurgence is true, I believe his presence and desire to court young Skywalker once again is the root of this new evil. Because he knows just what a danger he would be if successfully convinced to switch sides, Luke goes into a self-imposed exile and disappears.

Bonus rumor: Luke is hiding out on Dagobah, because of course. Where else would Luke hide?

Looking at it, it's not the most outlandish rumor we've ever heard. There's a nice symmetry at work here, with Luke facing a similar temptation to the one his father did. So we're inclined to say there could be some truth to this, at least insofar as it doesn't sound like the worst idea ever.

But since we're purely in rumor territory -- what do you think? Is this Luke story one worth telling? Or is it too familiar?

(via Comic Book Movie)