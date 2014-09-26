Latest Stories

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
WonderCon 2019: WB drops trailers and spills secrets on Godzilla 2, Shazam!
Detective Comics 1000
WIRE Buzz: Batman will be first in comic book hall of fame; Arrow losing veteran; and more
The Twilight Zone reboot
Wondercon: What fans can expect out of the new Twilight Zone
Annabelle Comes Home
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga 'Come Home' in first trailer for third Annabelle movie
Rumor of the Day: Josh Trank's Fantastic Four will have an Ultimate-esque origin story

Trent Moore
Sep 26, 2014

Fans are already mixed about Josh Trank’s take on the Fantastic Four — and we wonder how this new report about changes to the team’s traditional origin story will go over if it turns out to be true.

Filming might already be wrapped, but Trank has managed to keep just about every detail surrounding his Fantastic Four reboot locked up tight. But the little birdies are finally starting to chirp, and Schmoes Know are reporting what could be a major change in regard to how the team acquire their signature superpowers.

As comic fans know, in the original comics the team gain their abilities as the result of a failed scientific mission in outer space — but it sounds like Trank might take a few pages from the Ultimate Fantastic Four comics, which already put their own spin on the origin story.

Here’s the key excerpt from the report:

In the film, the team will gain their powers through a lab experiment gone wrong in a way, where they create a portal to another world or dimension (its not clear) and they get their powers after the exposure to this other dimension/planet. Much like how the group gets their powers in the Ultimate Fantastic Four comics, after they are engulfed in a failed teleporter experiment.

Hmm. We’ve already heard Trank is taking bits and pieces from all kinds of places in the comic-book lore, as opposed to adapting one specific story, and this approach would definitely fit that mold. It also matches up with early reports that the film would loosely be inspired by the Ultimate run (which also featured a younger take on the characters) as a guiding framework.

The report also drops another tidbit, though most fans had pretty much figured it out already: Michael B. Jordan and Kate Mara play siblings Johnny and Sue Storm, and it seems Mara’s Sue Storm will apparently be adopted. Considering the fact that actor Reg E. Cathey was cast as their father, Dr. Franklin Storm, a while back, and we’d previously heard one of them could be adopted, that doesn’t come as much of a surprise. 

What do you think of the origin story tweak? No big deal, or will it be met with more Fantastic fanboy rage?

(Via Schmoes Know)

