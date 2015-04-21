Rumor of the Day: Marvel is planning a Ms. Marvel TV series with ABC

ABC may be in the process of prepping that upcoming Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff starring Adrianne Palicki and Nick Blood, but rumor has it that there’s another superhero TV series Marvel has its eye on.

IGN reports that the show Marvel may be developing with ABC would be based on the recent comic-book breakout hit series Ms. Marvel, starring a young teenage girl named Kamala Khan. They claim that, according to a now-removed Reddit post, ABC is canceling American Crime due to low ratings. However, they still want to work with the show's creator, John Ridley (who happens to have won an Oscar for his 12 Years a Slave screenplay). Marvel recently signed with Ridley for an undisclosed project, and apparently Ms. Marvel would be it.

The site then goes on to say that Kamala Khan caught Ridley’s interest and she’s the character he wants to run with. The show would focus on the young Muslim girl’s obsession with superheroes, as well as cultural issues that include Islamophobia. This way, they could ease her into becoming a superhero without needing Captain Marvel to be Kamala’s inspiration to do so, because that Captain Marvel flick? Well, it's still a couple years away (it’s set to be released on Nov. 2, 2018, to be exact). But for those of you who don’t necessarily read comics, you may be asking yourself just who in the heck Kamala Khan is, right now. I'll make this brief:

In the Marvel comics, Khan is a young teenage Pakistani American girl from New Jersey who possesses shapeshifting abilities and discovers she has Inhuman genes. Which would perfectly tie in with the recent Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. storyline and the upcoming Inhumans movie (2019). Long story short, she assumes the codename Ms. Marvel from her idol, Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. The comic-book series was first released in November 2013, to favorable critic reviews.

Now, the rumor goes on to state that the new Ms. Marvel show would act as some sort of in-betweener series that would bridge the fall and spring runs of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. -- which, in turn, ain't good news for my girl Peggy and Agent Carter, because Ms. Marvel would essentially be taking its place. (I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for a second season of Agent Carter. Please, make it so, Marvel and ABC.) Plans would be to make it a shorter run series, and I'm thinking something like eight to 10 episodes.

Since the Reddit user who made the original post claimed to have inside knowledge of goings-on at Marvel but hasn’t produced any documentation or other salient info to support this, I have to remind you to please take it with a grain of salt. But I will admit that I would rather see a Ms. Marvel series than that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff. What about you? Would you like to see Ms. Marvel made into an event TV series?

