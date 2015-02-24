Rumor of the Day: Sony and Marvel ‘leaning ethnic’ for the new Spider-Man

The biggest superhero in the world is about to join the biggest superhero movie franchise, and a new report indicates he could be undergoing a few changes since the last time we saw him.

Ever since Sony cut a deal with Marvel to reimagine Spider-Man and bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — punctuated by an appearance in an upcoming Avengers sequel and new standalone movie — the Internet has been on fire with opinions about what the studio should do with the character this time around. Heck, we’ve been arguing the point around Blastr, with some in favor of telling the story of Ultimate Spider-Man Miles Morales, and others positing that Spidey absolutely has to remain Peter Parker.

We still don’t know exactly which direction Marvel and Sony will take the character (though Peter Parker is obviously the safe bet), but a new report from The Wrap’s Jeff Sneider indicates the studio could be “leaning ethnic” with the casting this time around according to some of his sources, which would be a big change for the traditionally white superhero.

He went so far as to state in a recent podcast appearance that he’s “95 percent sure” we’ll see a different version of the wall-crawler this time around. That could mean a black/Latino Peter Parker or a full-on tale focused on Miles Morales. Sneider was quick to point out that his report was based on industry rumors and not hard facts, but it’s interesting scuttlebutt regardless. Check out some of Snyder’s choice tweets below and let us know what you think they’ll do with Spider-Man this time around:

Never said Spider-Man would be Miles Morales, said I was 95% sure Spidey WON'T be white & while they COULD do a Black PP, MM's a possibility — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 23, 2015

We've seen Peter Parker's story in 5 movies already. Do we really need to see Uncle Ben & Aunt May again and the same love interests? No. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 23, 2015

I dropped that nugget on MEET THE MOVIE PRESS because it is NOT confirmed and I only report news on TheWrap that has been CONFIRMED somehow. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 23, 2015

White actors are still going out for Spider-Man but their reps are telling me they think Sony is leaning "ethnic." — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 23, 2015

(Via Jeff Sneider)