Rumor of the Day: Sony and Marvel ‘leaning ethnic’ for the new Spider-Man

Trent Moore
Feb 24, 2015

The biggest superhero in the world is about to join the biggest superhero movie franchise, and a new report indicates he could be undergoing a few changes since the last time we saw him.

Ever since Sony cut a deal with Marvel to reimagine Spider-Man and bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — punctuated by an appearance in an upcoming Avengers sequel and new standalone movie — the Internet has been on fire with opinions about what the studio should do with the character this time around. Heck, we’ve been arguing the point around Blastr, with some in favor of telling the story of Ultimate Spider-Man Miles Morales, and others positing that Spidey absolutely has to remain Peter Parker.

We still don’t know exactly which direction Marvel and Sony will take the character (though Peter Parker is obviously the safe bet), but a new report from The Wrap’s Jeff Sneider indicates the studio could be “leaning ethnic” with the casting this time around according to some of his sources, which would be a big change for the traditionally white superhero.

He went so far as to state in a recent podcast appearance that he’s “95 percent sure” we’ll see a different version of the wall-crawler this time around. That could mean a black/Latino Peter Parker or a full-on tale focused on Miles Morales. Sneider was quick to point out that his report was based on industry rumors and not hard facts, but it’s interesting scuttlebutt regardless. Check out some of Snyder’s choice tweets below and let us know what you think they’ll do with Spider-Man this time around:

