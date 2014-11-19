Rumor of the Day: Star Wars spinoff could focus on prequel character

We've already heard that some of the Star Wars spinoff films could focus on characters like Yoda, Boba Fett and Han Solo in their early days. But what about a spinoff based around a character first introduced in the prequels?

That subject came up in a Reddit AMA with indie filmmaker A.J. Edwards, who has just made his directorial debut with a film called The Better Angels. Asked about rumors that he has been under consideration to direct one of the Star Wars spinoffs, Edwards replied, "Talking about it, not able to say a lot yet." He then added, "It will focus on Mace Windu.”

Windu, of course, was played by Samuel L. Jackson and is a master of the Jedi High Council in all three prequel films, meeting his death at the hands of Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious in Revenge of the Sith. He's also appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and numerous Expanded Universe novels, although the latter are no longer considered part of the official canon (the character name has kicked around since George Lucas started working on the original Star Wars back in the early '70s -- he was going to be Luke's best friend at one point).

In other words, there is a lot of backstory that could be covered in a spinoff film, since very little of it was utilized in the three prequels. Since Windu died in those films, we have to assume that a spinoff would concentrate on his younger days -- which might presumably lead the role to be recast (although Jackon might have something to say about that).

All this is speculation at this point: No one has said that Edwards has got the job, and there's no word on what any of the spinoff films are about. All we know for certain is that Josh Trank (Fantastic Four) and Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, no relation) are directing two of them.

Do you think Mace Windu warrants his own movie, and if so, who should play the role if they decide to go younger than Samuel L. Jackson?

