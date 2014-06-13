Latest Stories

Rumor of the day: Star Wars VII to feature major female villain

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 13, 2014

Sure, we know the cast list for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode VII — but we still don’t know who anyone is playing. Could one of those late additions be the new Big Bad?

The initial cast list was decidedly testosterone-heavy, though that has been remedied with the addition of Gwendoline Christie and Lupita Nyong’o to join Daisy Ridley in the production. But if a report from Latino Review is to be believed, one of those leading ladies might also be a Jedi-hunting femme fatale.

Their report is light on actual details, though they do claim with some certainty the film will definitely feature a female villain. They also note there’s a 50-50 chance she’ll be a Sith, which is about the tossup range we’d have ranked it, anyway.

Total Film notes the better money is on Christie or Nyong'o to be on the opposite side of our team of heroes, though no one knows for sure other than Abrams and company.

If this turns out to be true, it could serve as a nice change of pace for a franchise that has almost exclusively featured male villains, at least going back to the original trilogy era. If they’re looking to honor the originals, without feeling like a knockoff, a female villain (as opposed to a Darth Vader-style stand-in) could be a good move.

What do you think? Would you like to see a (possibly Sith) female villain when this one opens in 2015?

(Via Latino Review, Total Film)

Tag: Star Wars
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Disney

