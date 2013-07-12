Latest Stories

Rumor of the day: X-Force movie up next after Days of Future Past

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Jul 12, 2013

With Bryan Singer back at the helm prepping X-Men: Days of Future Past, it sounds like the studio might already have their next mutant film in the pipeline. Are you ready for X-Force?

Fan site X-Men Films has tracked domain registration records and found that 20th Century Fox has recently registered the URL X-ForceMovie.com, meaning they’re at least thinking about spinning the long-running comic off on the big screen.

Despite the fact that we know X-Force could be coming, the fact that the comic series has gone through so many incarnations since its 1991 introduction makes it hard to guess which version they’re actually working from. 

Are we talking about the Cable-led 1990s version? The young, snarky mutant team of the early 2000s? Or perhaps the hard-edged black-ops X-Men side team that was introduced in the late 2000s? We have no clue, but that’ll be the big question moving forward.

Of course, there’s always the chance this could all just be nothing more than a rights registration to make sure no one else gets the URL — but the timing is weird, considering that Singer is back in charge of the franchise and there's been a mini-X-Men renaissance the past few years. There have also been rumblings that Fox wants to do a better job of leveraging the X-Men brand, and a spinoff series would be a pretty obvious starting point.

What do you think? Would you like to see an X-Force movie?

UPDATE: Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after rumors started to swirl, X-Force comic writer Robert Liefeld has confirmed that a movie is creeping through the phases of development.

(Via Digital Spy)

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: X-Force
Tag: Bryan Singer

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Bryan Singer
Matthew Jackson
Jul 4, 2018
Tag: Bryan Singer
Tag: Simon Kinberg
Nathalie Caron
May 31, 2016
Tag: Bryan Singer
Tag: X-Force
Nathalie Caron
May 18, 2016
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Bryan Singer
Trent Moore
Feb 3, 2016
