Rumor of the Day: Game of Thrones' Kit Harington headed to the MCU

A few months ago, we watched Kit Harington's final hours of work on the biggest television show in the world. As Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, Harington rose to international superstardom, but apart from a few efforts like the historical adventure Pompeii and his role in the How to Train Your Dragon films, he hasn't yet found the same level of stardom on the big screen. That might be set to change soon.

Deadline reports that Harington, 32, is set to join the box office juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, and that an MCU project is reportedly Harington's "next film" role. The news comes just weeks after Harington's Game of Thrones cast mate, Richard Madden, was confirmed as one of the stars of Marvel's Eternals at San Diego Comic-Con.

This feels like a perfect fit for Harington, who retains a massive genre fanbase around the world despite the somewhat rocky reception Game of Thrones got in his final season. He's a proven action star, he's recognizable nearly everywhere, and his whole arc in the hit HBO fantasy series is in keeping with the kind of reluctant hero mold Marvel's superheroes often fit into. As the MCU continues to expand out into lesser-known comic book properties in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, they could use somehow with Harington's star power to shed some light on characters who are not yet household names.

The big question now is who exactly Harington will play, and what film he'll appear in. Much of the Marvel-centric news cycle of the last week has been swept up in reports of a rift between Disney and Sony that threatens the future of Spider-Man in the MCU, and now that news cycle is being at least somewhat overtaken by all of the announcements coming out of the D23 Expo, including new Marvel-related news on the Disney+ streaming service. With all that in mind, getting a straight answer regarding Harington's possible MCU future might be tricky, but we'll of course stay on top of it and update you as we learn more.

In the meantime, fire up those fancasting engines. What Marvel character could Harington best embody on the big screen?