Latest Stories

Christopher Columbus Kraft, Jr
Tag: Science
Historic NASA flight director Christopher Columbus Kraft, Jr. dies at age 95
Elizabeth Tulloch Elseworlds
Tag: TV
Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane and super(?) child bound for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
Riverdale Season 3 finale Veronica Betty and Jughead
Tag: Videos
SDCC 2019: Everything we know about Riverdale Season 4
Actor and comedian Chris Rock
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Chris Rock’s Saw fast tracked; Discovery seeks Contact with aliens; more
Jason Clarke-Photos.jpg

Rumor of the Day: Here's the surprising pick for Terminator 5's John Connor

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Dec 11, 2013

The rumor mill has been churning around the upcoming Terminator reboot, and now a surprising name has landed at the top of the list to play the new John Connor.

After hearing that some young actors were up for the part last month, the latest casting news indicates that the studio could be eyeing Jason Clarke (The Chicago Code, Zero Dark Thirty) for a starring role as mankind’s only hope.

For those wondering, yes, the 44-year-old is quite a bit more seasoned than other rumored options Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy) and Boyd Holbrook (The Host). But he’s grizzled as hell and definitely has the look for John Connor.

So what does this mean? A few things. The film’s rumored title of Terminator: Genesis could be a major clue, especially if Sarah Connor does wind up being played by a younger actress (leading candidates are Emilia Clarke and Brie Larson).

With a seasoned John and a 20-something Sarah, it would seem that adult John apparently travels back to protect his mom from a new threat. This casting would also eliminate any potentially creepy sexual tension in having two gorgeous 20-something playing mother and son.

Do you think Clarke is a good option for John Connor? Also, what the heck do you think this movie is actually about?

Jason_Clarke_38476.jpg

(Via Deadline)

Tag: the terminator
Tag: Jason Clarke
Tag: Genesis

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: