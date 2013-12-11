Rumor of the Day: Here's the surprising pick for Terminator 5's John Connor

The rumor mill has been churning around the upcoming Terminator reboot, and now a surprising name has landed at the top of the list to play the new John Connor.

After hearing that some young actors were up for the part last month, the latest casting news indicates that the studio could be eyeing Jason Clarke (The Chicago Code, Zero Dark Thirty) for a starring role as mankind’s only hope.

For those wondering, yes, the 44-year-old is quite a bit more seasoned than other rumored options Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy) and Boyd Holbrook (The Host). But he’s grizzled as hell and definitely has the look for John Connor.

So what does this mean? A few things. The film’s rumored title of Terminator: Genesis could be a major clue, especially if Sarah Connor does wind up being played by a younger actress (leading candidates are Emilia Clarke and Brie Larson).

With a seasoned John and a 20-something Sarah, it would seem that adult John apparently travels back to protect his mom from a new threat. This casting would also eliminate any potentially creepy sexual tension in having two gorgeous 20-something playing mother and son.

Do you think Clarke is a good option for John Connor? Also, what the heck do you think this movie is actually about?

(Via Deadline)