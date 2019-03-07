Latest Stories

Idris Elba 1.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Idris for Everything: Other roles that should be replaced with Idris Elba
James Gunn
Tag: Movies
Rumor of the day: Here’s who’s joining James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad
Us - Jordan Peele - Lupita Nyong'o
Tag: Fangrrls
10 things we can't wait to see at SXSW 2019
Behind the Curve, Netflix Flat Earther documentary
Tag: Movies
The subjects of the Flat Earth documentary Behind the Curve are trolling you to victory
James Gunn

Rumor of the day: Here’s who’s joining James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Mar 7, 2019

There is an unconfirmed report out now about who exactly will make up the team for James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel. So, which DC villains and anti-heroes made the cut?

While we've heard for a while now that Deadshot will still be part of the ensemble — although it looks like Idris Elba will replace Will Smith in the role — and that Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) will likely also return, the word has been that Gunn intends to overhaul the rest of the gang for the film now known as The Suicide Squad.

Collider has spilled some of the possible details about who else may make up the rest of the new Suicide Squad, but we have to caution you that this falls strictly into the "rumor" basket until casting or the storyline are confirmed.

Out, it seems, are Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Katana (Karen Fukuhara) and June Moone/Enchantress (Cara Delevingne). The rumored new recruits are:

  • King Shark: This humanoid shark, named Nanaue, is a super-villain who is either a mutation or the offspring of the legendary Shark God. He's actually been seen before on The Flash.
  • Ratcatcher: an exterminator turned criminal who can command an army of rodents, the character was a man named Otis Flannegan in the comics but will be swapped into a woman for the film.
  • Peacemaker: an extreme pacifist whose warped desire for peace is so strong that he would actually kill for it, his real name is Christopher Smith and he hasn't been, as far as we can ascertain, a member of the Squad in the comics. Gunn is supposedly interested in hiring his Guardians of the Galaxy cast member Dave Bautista for this role, and the latter might be game.
  • Polka-Dot Man (a.k.a. Mister Polka Dot): an enemy of Batman and a Gotham City villain, Abner Krill can literally peel colorful dots off his costume (or his own body) and turn them into lethal weapons like balls of flame and other projectiles.
     

King Shark is a fan favorite whose inclusion seems like a foregone conclusion (he's been rumored to join since before the first film came out), especially if Killer Croc isn't coming back. As for the rest, it's difficult to gauge what Gunn has in mind for them at this point, should they actually make the team. 

The fates of squad commander Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and supervisor Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) from the first film are yet to be determined.

Hopefully we'll start to get more casting news about the film soon, along with official confirmation of just who will make up this iteration of the team. Would you like to see some or all of the above make the cut?

The Suicide Squad is set to open on Aug. 6, 2021. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: The Suicide Squad
Tag: DC films
Tag: Deadshot
Tag: Harley Quinn
Tag: King Shark

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Idris Elba
Tag: Will Smith
Idris Elba
Idris Elba may step into Will Smith's Deadshot role in Suicide Squad sequel
Don Kaye
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Will Smith
Tag: Suicide Squad
Will Smith Suicide Squad premiere London England
Will Smith won't appear in James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Harley Quinn
Tag: The Suicide Squad
Harley Quinn and The Joker
Report: Harley Quinn out for James Gunn's Suicide Squad; DC drops Leto's Joker movies
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Superman
James Gunn
Report: Before The Suicide Squad, James Gunn was offered Superman
Don Kaye
Feb 4, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2