Rumor of the day: Here’s who’s joining James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad

There is an unconfirmed report out now about who exactly will make up the team for James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel. So, which DC villains and anti-heroes made the cut?

While we've heard for a while now that Deadshot will still be part of the ensemble — although it looks like Idris Elba will replace Will Smith in the role — and that Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) will likely also return, the word has been that Gunn intends to overhaul the rest of the gang for the film now known as The Suicide Squad.

Collider has spilled some of the possible details about who else may make up the rest of the new Suicide Squad, but we have to caution you that this falls strictly into the "rumor" basket until casting or the storyline are confirmed.

Out, it seems, are Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Katana (Karen Fukuhara) and June Moone/Enchantress (Cara Delevingne). The rumored new recruits are:

King Shark : This humanoid shark, named Nanaue, is a super-villain who is either a mutation or the offspring of the legendary Shark God. He's actually been seen before on The Flash.

: This humanoid shark, named Nanaue, is a super-villain who is either a mutation or the offspring of the legendary Shark God. He's actually been seen before on The Flash. Ratcatcher : an exterminator turned criminal who can command an army of rodents, the character was a man named Otis Flannegan in the comics but will be swapped into a woman for the film.

: an exterminator turned criminal who can command an army of rodents, the character was a man named Otis Flannegan in the comics but will be swapped into a woman for the film. Peacemaker : an extreme pacifist whose warped desire for peace is so strong that he would actually kill for it, his real name is Christopher Smith and he hasn't been, as far as we can ascertain, a member of the Squad in the comics. Gunn is supposedly interested in hiring his Guardians of the Galaxy cast member Dave Bautista for this role, and the latter might be game.

: an extreme pacifist whose warped desire for peace is so strong that he would actually kill for it, his real name is Christopher Smith and he hasn't been, as far as we can ascertain, a member of the Squad in the comics. Gunn is supposedly interested in hiring his Guardians of the Galaxy cast member Dave Bautista for this role, and the latter might be game. Polka-Dot Man (a.k.a. Mister Polka Dot): an enemy of Batman and a Gotham City villain, Abner Krill can literally peel colorful dots off his costume (or his own body) and turn them into lethal weapons like balls of flame and other projectiles.



King Shark is a fan favorite whose inclusion seems like a foregone conclusion (he's been rumored to join since before the first film came out), especially if Killer Croc isn't coming back. As for the rest, it's difficult to gauge what Gunn has in mind for them at this point, should they actually make the team.

The fates of squad commander Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and supervisor Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) from the first film are yet to be determined.

Hopefully we'll start to get more casting news about the film soon, along with official confirmation of just who will make up this iteration of the team. Would you like to see some or all of the above make the cut?

The Suicide Squad is set to open on Aug. 6, 2021.