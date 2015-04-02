Rumor of the Day: Meet the three villains in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Despite seeing one thrilling teaser trailer a few months ago, along with a few official images packaged as classic trading cards, we still don't know much officially about what's going on in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. We know about the classic characters making their return, and we know the names of some of the new characters, but that's about it. The rest is all context clues and, of course, lots and lots of rumors from people around the web digging into the film.

One of the more intriguing facets of the Force Awakens rumor mill has always been the angle devoted to the villains. We know the name of one of them (Kylo Ren), but not who plays him (though we can guess), and we know he has that much-debated new lightsaber, but we don't know where he got it or how good he is with it (though, again, we can guess). That's the sum total of our official knowledge of the new Star Wars villains right now, but thanks to Making Star Wars, we've got a new report claiming to shed some light on the film's villainous side.

Now, this is of course unconfirmed stuff, but we're going to go ahead and throw a SPOILER WARNING up right here, just in case it all proves true and ends up being too much for you.

According to the report, Kylo Ren is indeed the film's main villain, and the others are a "very far second to him" in terms of screen time. The report doesn't exactly explain Kylo's motives, but it does note a particular sequence in the film that could explain his connection to the heroes. At one point, Kylo shoots down the Millennium Falcon, then boards it with some stormtroopers (emphasizing an imperial connection) after it crashes on a snow planet (presumably the same one from the teaser) and eventually sits in Han's seat in the cockpit. Jason Ward, Making Star Wars editor-in-chief, puts a real emphasis on this, speculating that it means there's an emotional connection here, perhaps even a father/son one.

As for other villains, the report notes that Andy Serkis (who, if you remember, was the evil voice in the teaser) is playing a character called "Uber" (that may be his name, or it may be a code name), and he seems set up to be the second main villain, with "like three" scenes. Then there's Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), who's described as a "Boba Fett-type" who won't have much to do this time out but will likely see more action in Episode VIII. The report also mentions a character called "The General," an "Imperial Officer-type" played by Domhnall Gleeson who works for Serkis' character. Ward notes that, with the information he has now, he doesn't believe past rumors that Gleeson is Luke Skywalker's son, and he also doesn't believe the General will actually survive the film, though he thinks all the other villains will.

Again, all of this is unconfirmed at this point, and some of it's speculation based on the information Making Star Wars has received, but this report at least gives us some interesting context to chew on while we wait for official word on these characters.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters Dec. 18, 2015.

