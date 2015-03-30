Rumor of the Day: This Star Wars book character is about to head to the big screen

Rumor is that a Star Wars book character is about to cross over to the big screen in a galaxy far, far away. The character? Moff Delian Mors, who will also be the first canonical LGBT character in the Star Wars universe. Delian Mors is set to make her very first appearance in book form in author Paul S. Kemp’s Lords of the Sith. She’s being described as "an Imperial who has made some very serious mistakes, but she is an incredibly capable leader and spends much of the book working hard to prevent absolute failure."

Cinelinx is reporting that two independent sources have told them that Lucasfilm story group had plans to get Delian Mors in one of the upcoming Star Wars spinoffs — possibly Rogue One, plans that could lead to that rumored live-action series we’ve heard about recently, a series that would be to the Star Wars flicks what Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Here’s what they say:

I've had two independent sources tell me that the Lucasfilm story group has plans for Delian Mors, plans that includes a big screen appearance, and possible outing in a live-action series. The primary thing I've heard is that Lucasfilm really wants to include Mors in one of the Star Wars spin-offs. My sources couldn't say specifically which standalone film, but were under the impression it could be Rogue One.

Lords of the Sith apparently takes place between Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Rebels. There are reports that Rogue One takes place around that time, before A New Hope. The story centers around the rebels stealing plans for the Death Star, and Delian Mors seemingly fits perfectly into that particular time frame.

The site says they have no information as to the capacity in which Delian Mors would be used on the big screen — it may be she'll appear only in a minor capacity — and how they will use her to usher in the rumored live-action TV series ... so it's still strictly rumorville. But what do you think? Would Moff Delian Mors be the perfect gateway canon character between the books and the big and small screens?

Lords of the Sith will hit the bookshelves on April 28, 2015.

(via Cinelinx)