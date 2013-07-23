Rumors force Lucasfilm to respond to possible Abrams Star Wars 7 departure

A flurry of rumors indicated that J.J. Abrams might be dropping out of Star Wars: Episode VII due to the fast production schedule and Lucasfilm’s plan to shoot in England. So is it true?

According to a new statement from Lucasfilm, it seems there is no truth to the reports of Abrams’ unrest, and they fully expect him to start production in early 2014:

“There is no truth to the rumor. J.J. is having a great time working on the script and is looking forward to going into production next year.”

The script is being written by Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine, Toy Story 3), with Abrams chiming in as well. It seems the film will still be shot at England’s historic Pinewood Shepperton Studios.

The rumor that Abrams might be leaving the project started making the rounds via industry rumblings, which indicated he tried to change the shooting location from England back to the U.S. but was overruled by the higher-ups at Lucasfilm.

Are you glad to hear that Abrams will be sticking around, or do you wish he’d focus on Star Trek 3 and get it rolling sooner rather than later?

(Via Hero Complex)