Rupert Sanders
WIRE Buzz: Rupert Sanders to set Apple's Foundation; Hocus Pocus sequel moves forward; more

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Oct 23, 2019

Filmmaker Rupert Sanders will give Apple TV+ its Foundation

The Ghost in the Shell director will be making his TV debut with the upcoming pilot of the 10-episode series based on Isaac Asimov's novel trilogy. The series, which stars Lee Pace and Jared Harris, follows a band of exiles known as The Foundation who discover that in order to save the Galactic Empire, they have to defy it.

More Foundation

The series was first ordered by Apple for its upcoming streaming service in August of 2018. David Goyer will serve as Foundation's showrunner, with Robyn Asimov, the author's daughter, serving as an executive producer. 

There's no word on a premiere date, but Apple TV+ will launch on all compatible devices on Nov. 1. 

(via Deadline)

Next up, Disney+ might be conjuring up a sequel to Hocus Pocus

Collider reports that Jen D’Angelo, a writer/producer of Comedy Central's Workaholics, has been "hired" to write a sequel to the bewitching 1993 comedy for the upcoming streamer Disney+. Rumor has it D'Angelo will try to bring back original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in their original roles, though none are attached at the moment. Indeed, Variety notes that Disney is "hopeful" said stars will align. SYFY WIRE has reached out to Disney for confirmation.

Though the film failed to make much of an impression in theaters back in 1993, it has become a cult classic in the years since. With the original film part of the massive Disney+ catalog, the House of Mouse seems keen on breathing new life into its smaller franchises as well as its big ones. If that is the case, we have some ideas

Disney+ will launch Nov. 12. 

(via Collider)

Finally, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its anime adaptation of mecha boxer Levius

Like the manga it's based on, the series follows Levius Cromwell, a fighter haunted by childhood memories of a war that cost him both his arm and his innocence. Becoming an enhanced boxer, Levius uses the ring to contend with his personal demons — and his opponents. 

Levius debuts on Netflix starting Nov. 28.

(via CBR)

