WIRE Buzz: Russell Crowe goes supernatural; Clive Owen, Julianne Moore tell Lisey's Story; more

Prepare to sharpen those sleuthing skills folks, because you're going to need them! Russell Crowe (Man of Steel) is set to star in an untitled horror/thriller film for Miramax, about an actor who begins to lose his grip on reality while filming a supernatural thriller.

According to Deadline, who first broke the news, the actor's daughter begins to question what's behind his descent into madness. Could it be demons from his past, or something else? We don't know the answer, but we're excited (and kinda scared) to find out!

The film will be written and directed by partners Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin (The Final Girls, Queen of the South) for Miramax pictures. The studio had expressed interest in recent years at expanding its genre offerings. To help with its horror output, Miramax brought in the producer behind the legendary Scream franchise, Kevin Williamson. If these are the kinds of films they are going to bring to the screen, we fully encourage this expansion!

(via Deadline)

Actors Clive Owen (Gemini Man) and Julianne Moore (The Hunger Games) will appear opposite one another in Apple TV+'s limited eight-episode thriller, Lisey's Story. The series is written and executive produced by Stephen King and is based on his 2006 romance/thriller of the same name.

Deadline reports that Oscar-nominated Owen will play the role of Scott Landon, while Oscar-winnner Moore plays his wife Lisey. Scott is a successful novelist whose passing leaves Lisey grieving some two years later. She takes it upon herself to look into her husband's death, and what she finds out is pretty darn chilling. Without giving too much away, we can say that Landon's family history is pretty dark, and involves being able to transport himself to a land of monsters.

Of course, Owen and Moore appeared opposite one another in Alfonso Cuarón's 2006 dystopian thriller, Children of Men. King is taking a rare role in adapting and writing each hour-long episode. Between Lisey's Story, It, Castle Rock, and many more, this is Stephen King's world and we're just living in it!

King and Moore are teaming up to executive produce the series. J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot is offering the assist alongside Warner Bros. Television to help bring the series to Apple TV's exclusive streaming service. No word yet on when the series will be available, but we'll keep you posted!

(via Deadline)

That's it, we've got some serious room fomo. Mother and creative wizard Brittany Gogel of Regina, Saskatchewan, created an elaborate, whimsical playroom for her 2-year-old daughter inspired by the beloved children's book The Chronicles of Narnia.

Gogel was recently interviewed by Today Home about the fantastic room transformation. The room hides behind an innocent-looking, ornately carved wooden wardrobe (obviously). A few coats obscure what lies just beyond view: a magical room that looks like it came from the pages of the classic C.S. Lewis novel itself.

The floor is covered in a lush green carpet said to feel like real grass. The ceiling is painted a gorgeous sky-blue, and Christmas trees give the feeling of a forest brimming with life. In the interview, Gogel says the most challenging part of the entire room was creating the large tree trunks. Each trunk is made out of papier-mache, molded chicken wire, and some paint.

Okay, surely a room like this had to cost a lot, right? Gogel says the entire transformation cost about $1,000. The room took six weeks to complete, and according to Gogel, who wrote about the process on her blog, it contains her entire heart and soul. We believe it!

You can read the entire interview and view even more enchanting photos by clicking here.