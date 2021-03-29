Russell Crowe finds himself worthy of a mystery role in Thor: Love and Thunder

Are you not entertained?! Next year's Thor: Love and Thunder has reportedly added another A-list celebrity to its ensemble cast. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Russell Crowe has landed himself a small mystery role in the Marvel Studios sequel. According to THR, the former gladiator was seen in the company of the film’s divine cast over the weekend. Production, which kicked off in late January, is currently underway in Australia.

The actor will appear alongside Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), and Matt Damon (the stage Loki from Ragnarok). Crowe follows in Bale's footsteps as a DC actor crossing over into the Marvel universe (the Oscar-winner previously played Superman's biological father, Jor-El, in Man of Steel).

Taika Waititi returns to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great, Sweet/Vicious). Drawing from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s Mighty Thor comics run, Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster take on the God of Thunder mantle.

"I think people usually say how great it is for the girls, but it's really important for the boys,” Portman said last summer. "For the boys to get to see women in those kinds of characters and in those kinds of personalities. It just expands opportunity for how we all see each other.”

During a separate interview, Portman revealed that the story sticks closely to the source material in which Jane finds her thunderous calling after being diagnosed with breast cancer. “She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side,” said the actress who was physically training “to get muscles” at the time. “If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.”

The jury's still out on what Hemsworth's character is up to after the royal gave up the Asgardian throne in favor of tagging along with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame. While hosting a watch party last spring, Waititi promised that the fourth Thor adventure would make Ragnarok “seem like a run-of-the-mill, really safe film.”

As of right now, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022. Crowe last appeared in 2020’s Unhinged, one of the first movies to play on big screens when theaters re-opened their doors amid the COVID-19 health crisis last summer.