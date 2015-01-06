Russell T. Davies on why he won't return to write for Doctor Who

Russell T. Davies hasn't written an episode of Doctor Who since 2009, but he's still popular among fans thanks to his efforts as showrunner and head writer for the series when it was revived in 2005. He oversaw two different Doctors, including one (David Tennant) who's now considered by many to be the best ever, wrote 31 episodes, created two spinoff series and began Doctor Who's transition from beloved British TV institution to worldwide phenomenon.

Davies handed the show over to writer Steven Moffat at the end of the David Tennant era, then went on to finish both Torchwood (for now) and The Sarah Jane Adventures in 2011. Since then he's kept busy with other TV projects, including Wizards vs. Aliens and the upcoming shows Cucumber and Banana, but he did find time to make a brief appearance in Fifth Doctor Peter Davison's The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot special to celebrate Doctor Who's 50th anniversary in 2013. Now the 10th anniversary of Davies' successful Who revival is looming (it's March 26), and fans are all wondering if the writer will do anything to mark the occasion, like, say, come back and write an episode.

“Wouldn’t that be nice? The lovely Steven [Moffat] invites me every year to come and write one," Davies said. "And I love him and I love them and I love watching it, but here I am, moving on. I love Doctor Who with all my heart but nothing is more important to me than my own stuff.”

So, while it sounds like Davies is still every bit the Whovian, he seems happy to stick to being a fan for now. He also dismissed the idea of some kind of 10th-anniversary event to celebrate the revived series, noting: "A programme can't have its fiftieth and then its tenth. I think that's just confusing."

Fans of the Davies era have always been vocal about their desire for him to return to Who, if only briefly, and their voices have only gotten louder as the Steven Moffat era's progressed. Sadly, Davies isn't game for it now, but you never know. If we get to 75 years of Doctor Who, maybe someone can convince him to pen a new adventure for whoever the Doctor is then.

