Latest Stories

Quantum Leap
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Quantum Leap
uss enterprise discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery designer reveals how USS Enterprise bridge and colors returned 
Alan Tudyk
Tag: Movies
Disney+ drops Star Wars details, including Alan Tudyk as K-2SO in Rogue One spinoff
disco-crew
Tag: Fangrrls
In 'Such Sweet Sorrow,' Star Trek: Discovery characters say goodbye
paulmcgann.jpg

Russell T Davies says Who fans shouldn't ignore that time the Doctor was half human

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
May 5, 2014

The former Doctor Who showrunner says we'd be fools to discount one of the most contentious statements in Who history. 

The '90s were a dark time full of Hot Topic shopping, ska listening, dial-up modems, and worst of all -- no Doctor Who. Well, almost no Doctor Who. There was that 1996 TV movie. If you've never seen it, know this -- it starred Eric Roberts as the Master, and was focused on Y2K, but most importantly it involved the Doctor saying this:

The Doctor? Half human? J'accuse!

Any good Whovian will tell you it's best to banish that moment from the canon forever. Unless that fan is former showrunner, and enormous Welshman, Russell T Davies. In fact, he very nearly mentioned that which shall not be named during his time at the helm.

I don’t like the half-human thing. He certainly isn’t half-human, but it’s less interesting to say it simply doesn’t count. I always wanted to put in a line where someone says to the Doctor ‘are you human?’ and the Doctor says ‘no, but I was once in 1999. It was a 24 hour bunk.’ Part of the reason I never put that in was it was a bit too self-referential but also I thought I’m spoiling the TV movie if I do that.

Regardless of how he (or anyone else) feels about it, Davies is resolute -- the half-human twist counts.

In that time, like it or not, the Doctor was half human. Everything in that story says he was half human, so you can’t not count it. I don’t think we can ignore it.

Maybe there's a deleted scene where the Doctor used the chameleon arch to transform himself into a human, but it only half worked? Maybe there was a human/Time Lord metacrisis? 

Or maybe I'm thinking about this too much and, whether it counts or not, the whole concept is better left in the past and never mentioned again.

(via Doctor Who TV)

Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Russell T Davies
Tag: Paul McGann

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: