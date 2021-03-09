Russian Doll: Schitt’s Creek's Annie Murphy joins now-underway Season 2

Netflix’s Russian Doll, the show that follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) as she lives and dies and dies again in a series of time loops, has not only started shooting a second season, but also has a familiar new face for potential future loops.

TVLine broke the news today that Emmy-winning actress Annie Murphy, best known for playing Alexis on Schitt’s Creek, will be joining the cast for Season 2 — which just kicked off production last week.

The fact that production is underway is great news for Russian Doll fans, as it’s been two long years since the first season aired. Netflix greenlit the second season way back in June 2019, and Lyonne has shared “anti-spoilers” that Season 2 would NOT focus on, for example, dating in New York, as Season 1 did. Beyond that, little is known about the second season of the critically acclaimed show, which was co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland.

The first season starred Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, who had to live her 36th birthday over and over, though she and fellow time looper Alan (Charlie Bennett) appeared to break free of the time loop in the eighth and final episode. In addition to Lyonne and Bennett, the first season also included actors Greta Lee (Maxine), Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth), Rebecca Henderson (Lizzy), Jeremy Bob (Mike Kershaw), and Ritesh Rajan (Farran).

Murphy, who picked up an Emmy for her beloved role on Schitt’s Creek, will also be on the dark satire show Kevin Can F*** Himself this summer. No news on who her character will be on Russian Doll, but fans appear to be excited by the casting.

The first season of Russian Doll is currently available on Netflix. No news on when the second season will end production, much less make it to the streaming platform.