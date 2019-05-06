Avengers: Endgame directors reveal the Iron Man Soul Stone scene that was cut

When it was announced that 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford would appear in Avengers: Endgame, several fans speculated on what her role would be. Would she be an older version of Cassie Lang? Or how about a grown-up Kate Bishop?

** WARNING: Major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below. **

Well, it turned out…nobody, as she didn’t appear in the final film.

In MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo explain who the actress was supposed to pay and why she didn’t appear in the final theatrical cut of the film.

The Russos said Langford was in fact cast as an older, theoretical version of Tony’s daughter forgiving him for sacrificing himself to save the universe. Confused? We can explain.

If you recall Avengers: Infinity War, after Thanos collects all the Infinity Stones and snaps his fingers, the Mad Titan is briefly transported to this “metaphysical way station” (as Joe describes it), where he sees a version of young Gamora who asks him what it cost to achieve his goal (to which Thanos replies: “Everything”).

Well, the Russo Brothers were planning on having a parallel scene in Endgame where Tony (aka Iron Man) goes to the same way station after he collects the stones and snaps his fingers. There, he sees an older version of his young daughter, who gave Tony permission to be at peace with his decision.

“There was an idea that we had that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station … and there was going to be a future version of his daughter,” said Joe. “We showed it to a test audience, and it was really confusing.”

It’s not surprising that this scene would have several members of the audience scratching their heads. In Infinity War, we’re privy to a flashback sequence where we meet a young Gamora, so we have an idea who this person is in this way station (the green skin also helps). But since audiences would be encountering this character for the first time, it’s understandable that many would be going, “Wait, who’s this supposed to be…?”

The Russo Brothers explained that it was an idea that resonated emotionally on the page but not on the screen. So, they figured they’d cut the scene from a movie that was already very long and very complicated in its own right.

We'd remind you that Avengers: Endgame is still in theatres making all the money, but what are you doing reading this if you haven't already seen it?

