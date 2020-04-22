Russo Brothers are in constant contact with MCU bigwigs: 'There's always conversations going on'

After Avengers: Endgame (the highest-grossing movie in history), Joe and Anthony Russo can do whatever they want inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe without question. Of course, there was always a chance that the siblings would want to move on from comic book filmmaking after such a massive undertaking, which included a back-to-back shoot with Avengers: Infinity War.

Fortunately for us, the brothers have not yet moved on from Marvel Studios. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Joe Russo revealed that he and Anthony are speaking with Kevin Feige (head of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment), Lou D'Esposito (co-president of Marvel Studios), and Victoria Alonso (Marvel Studios Executive VP of Production) "all the time."

"They're all friends of ours," he said. "Texting, seeing how everyone's doing. We get together with Lou for regular dinners once a month and there's always conversations going on. I think, you know, when we all land on with the right project is for us all to team back up on what, we'll jump in feet first for sure."

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Russos' next directorial effort is Cherry, which stars Tom Holland (the MCU's Spider-Man) as a former soldier with PTSD who turns to a life of robbing banks in order to fuel his drug addiction. It's expected to debut sometime this year. They also produced Extraction with Chris Hemsworth (the MCU's Thor). Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film arrives on Netflix this Friday (April 24).

But their collaborations with Marvel alums don't end there. Joe added that they're "talking about a few things" with Robert Downey Jr. (the MCU's Tony Stark) and floating "another project" by Chris Evans (the MCU's Captain America). Then there's "two more projects" for Hemsworth and "something else we're talking to Holland about."

Credit: Getty Images / David M. Benett

It should be noted that we don't know if any of these other movies will be Marvel films. In all likelihood, most or all are unrelated movies that simply grew out of the siblings' professional relationships forged by their spent playing in the MCU. Their post-Endgame clout is through the roof, so it's no surprise that all these A-list actors want to work with them again.

"We love our family, our Marvel family," Joe continued. "We all spend a lot of time together, had a lot of laughs together. We enjoy working together and that's a priority for my brother and I. We have to love the creative aspects of a project as much as we love the people we're going to go work with on it so that everyone has great quality of life."