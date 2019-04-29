Russo Brothers thank fans in heartfelt post after Endgame breaks $1 billion

During its first weekend in theaters, Avengers: Endgame did something that had never been seen before in box-office history: It broke $1 billion worldwide, snapping any and all records out of its way. If anything else, that incredible and unprecedented feat was a testament to the MCU and the following it has garnered over the last 11 years and 22 movies.

This outpouring of support from fans was not lost on directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who posted a heartfelt "Thank You" message on Instagram, writing:

"We want to thank everyone who’s been on this journey with us, whether you started at the beginning or discovered it along the way. We grew up in a big, loving family where stories were told at the dinner table to entertain each other. We now get to tell those stories to the world. All because of you... each and everyone one of you.

With much love and respect... The RB’s."

The Russo siblings began their Marvel tenure with 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, going on to direct Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) as well.

If Endgame can make more than $1 billion during its debut weekend alone, the film will almost assuredly go on to unseat James Cameron's first Avatar ($2.78 billion) as the highest-grossing movie of all time. When that happens (notice we didn't say "if"), that milestone will stand firm for quite some time, at least until Marvel Studios' next major superhero crossover project in the next decade.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you," the Russos said in an official press release from Disney yesterday after news of the major box-office record first broke.