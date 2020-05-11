American Horror Story spinoff of 'contained episodes' will shoot alongside Season 10

Season 10 of American Horror Story is currently on hold, but there's plenty of scary anthological goodness coming down the pipeline. Posting on Instagram, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced that a spinoff entitled American Horror Stories is also in the works at FX. The series of "one-hour contained episodes" will start filming at the same time as the upcoming season ... whenever that will be.

The announcement apparently came during a Zoom call with the show's ensemble cast "where we reminisced about the good times," wrote Murphy in the caption, revealing the new project "and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"

During a recent interview with TheWrap, Murphy admitted the plan for Season 10 may have to change since the story is very much "a weather-dependent show." He added: "I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait 'till next year to shoot this one."

Macaulay Culkin is one of the few cast newcomers, and according to Murphy, the Home Alone actor is going to be playing a "very, very great insane part," one that entails a "crazy erotic sex" with Bates.

"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," the prolific television creator told E! "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did ... I'm excited for him to play that part. I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think ... I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to."

When Culkin heard the sensual pitch, he allegedly said, "'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

In early January, American Horror Story was renewed through Season 13.