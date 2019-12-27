Latest Stories

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Marvel
Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3 actively in the works at Marvel Studios

Contributed by
Josh Weiss
Dec 27, 2019

A third big screen outing for Deadpool is officially a go at Disney, Ryan Reynolds seemingly confirmed over the holiday. The actor, who famously brought Wade Wilson (aka "The Merc With a Mouth") to the world of live-action, revealed this during a Christmas Eve appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team," he said. "We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is the big leagues all the sudden. It’s kind of crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Reynolds recently kicked up speculation about Deadpool 3 when he visited the Marvel Studios offices back in mid-October. Discussions over the project were already in full swing when the writers of both Deadpool projects, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, voiced their hopes for Disney to give them the green light for another sequel. The Mouse House purchased 20th Century Fox earlier this year, gaining the onscreen rights to Wade Wilson, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

Deadpool

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Disney

“The promise is that there will be more Deadpool,” Reese said in October. “He will live in the R-rated universe that we've created, and hopefully we'll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that. We’ve just got to land on the right idea and once we do, I think we'll be off to the races. We wake up thinking about Deadpool and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool, so there will be another Deadpool and we just have to make it the right way."

Prior to Disney's buyout of Fox, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that there was no reason for the Deadpool franchise not to remain R-rated, so long as the marketing was clear about the adult-oriented nature of the movies.

