Ryan Reynolds donates $1M to Coronavirus relief, really wants you to check on Hugh Jackman

Mar 17, 2020

The ongoing prank feud between X-Men actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has taken a charitable turn. Those behind Deadpool and Wolverine have always had a friendly, ribbing public relationship displayed in various social media posts, but with the Coronavirus pandemic making everything much more serious in the entertainment industry, not to mention the world at large, these silly goings-on become an opportunity to lend a hand.

That's exactly what Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively (The Shallows), did with their recent Instagram posts describing their charitable donations to food-based organizations. Of course, Reynolds' was the one that ended up poking fun at Jackman. "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," Reynolds wrote. "Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help."

"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. call someone who's isolated and might need connection," the actor posted, before including Jackman's definitely real phone number.

Take a look:

Ok, ok, unfortunately for all those Wolverine fans out there, that's obviously not Hugh Jackman's real phone number. Unless, of course, they've been secretly giving out emoji-laden digits to X-Men. Probably not though, right? How do you even dial that?

Lively's post was more serious, though she ended up including a bit of levity in her final lines as well:

As far as the Marvel actors' back-and-forth, however, the ball is in Jackman's court. Could we see a donation of $1M and one dollar? As long as the one-upmanship helps those in need, it's a win-win for genre fans.

This story presents some humorous responses to coronavirus, but COVID-19 is very real! Please exercise caution out there: wash those hands, keep them away from your face, and practice social distancing. For extensive information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe, check out the CDC’s coronavirus website.

