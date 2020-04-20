Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman call a truce to run lemonade stand together for charity

For as long as we can remember, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been mortal frenemies engaged in an eternal prank feud. (Okay, it's actually only been a few years, but it still feels like it's been going on since the beginning of time.) But the coronavirus pandemic has managed to do the seemingly impossible: get the two best frenemies to stop adorably antagonizing each other for one day so that they can run a lemonade stand together. Seriously.

The two actors, best known for playing Wolverine and Deadpool hilariously taking public pot shots at each other, announced in a video message posted on Jackman’s Twitter page on Monday that they are calling a truce as part of the “All In Challenge.”

Started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, the All In Challenge has celebrities auction experiences, from appearing in Martin Scorsese’s next movie to golfing with Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray at Pebble Beach, to, that’s right, running a lemonade stand with Wolverine and Deadpool. Proceeds from the auction will go to feeding the elderly, children, and those working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continuing this new trend of finding a way to make their ongoing feud benefit humanity, Jackman and Reynolds promise to not rip into each other for a whole day while working together at a lemonade stand for the child of a bidder chosen at random. The real question is, can they do it? After all, they can barely hide their exasperation with each other in a video that clocks in at under a minute and a half...

Perhaps this new business endeavor could be the start of a beautiful relationship between the two. Or they may kill each other. Either way, we can't wait to see Jackman and Reynolds display their business acumen while turning lemons into...weapons, presumably.