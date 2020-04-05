Ryan Reynolds reveals new Free Guy release date…and eats some cereal

Free Guy has found its new release date...fingers crossed. Sharing a funny clip from the upcoming sci-fi comedy about what life is like behind the scenes for his lowly non-playable video game character, Ryan Reynolds let fans in on the delayed film’s new appointment with theaters — and thankfully, it’s still on track to get here this year.

Delayed from its originally-planned July 3 release by the industry-wide studio shuffle over coronavirus concerns, Free Guy is now headed to theaters on Dec. 11, as Reynolds revealed at the end of a never-before-seen silly snippet from the film. Here he is in character, obediently enjoying a bowl of breakfast cereal while catching up on all the mayhem his game designer gods have cued up for the day:

Video of Free Guy | December 11th Ryan Reynolds on YouTube

In posting the clip, Reynolds added a “fingers crossed” emoji beside the new date — no doubt a nod to the ongoing uncertainty over how the pandemic will play out — and said that the footage is stamped with the “Property of Fox” watermark because it was made before the Disney-Fox merger. “We cut it a while ago (while there was still a Fox and before it was just 20th Century Pictures) and couldn’t finish it so ignore the watermarks,” Reynolds helpfully explained.

Video of Free Guy | Official Trailer | 20th Century FOX 20th Century Studios on YouTube

Directed by Shawn Levy and featuring Reynolds alongside Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery and more, Free Guy’s meta-premise is loaded with silly potential: take a video game NPC, give him self-awareness of his situation, and then free him up to see how he can game the system. Think of it as a digitized version of Westworld mixed with the wake-up power of those magic glasses from John Carpenter's They Live — and add laughs. Or, as composer Vristophe Beck told SYFY WIRE last year, "It’s a cross between Grand Theft Auto and The Truman Show."

If there’s a virtue to being a non-playable character in a video game, it’s gotta be patience. After all, it takes a ton of the stuff to wait behind the scenes until your generic name is called (in the movie, Reynolds' character is simply called "Guy") — all so you can waltz onto the screen and play your pre-scripted part while all the important characters take center stage. If Reynolds can do it, hey — so can we. Look for Free Guy to finally cut loose in theaters (again, fingers crossed!) on Dec. 11.