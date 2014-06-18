Latest Stories

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
Tag: Movies
WonderCon 2019: WB drops trailers and spills secrets on Godzilla 2, Shazam!
Detective Comics 1000
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Batman will be first in comic book hall of fame; Arrow losing veteran; and more
The Twilight Zone reboot
Tag: TV
Wondercon: What fans can expect out of the new Twilight Zone
Annabelle Comes Home
Tag: Movies
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga 'Come Home' in first trailer for third Annabelle movie
AryaStark.jpg

S4 finale of Game of Thrones breaks its own piracy record

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 18, 2014

Millions of people are watching the blood-soaked HBO show Game of Thrones, an hour of television so violent that sudden death is part of the entertainment. But not everyone who watches it actually pays for it: As we know, the series is one of the most pirated shows of all time. And now, with the latest news, we know it's even more pirated than that.

The season-four finale of Game of Thrones smashed its own piracy record, or as TorrentFreak put it, "The latest episode resulted in the largest BitTorrent swarm ever." Specifically, "254,114 people were sharing one single torrent at the same time. 190,701 were sharing a complete copy of that particular torrent while 63,413 were still downloading." 

That's a lot of downloading, which means, according to the L.A. Times, "In the 12 hours following the show's Sunday night debut, 1.5 million people downloaded pirated versions of the episode through various sites. It's expected that number will grow to 7.5 million in the coming days and weeks."  

Previously, the most pirated show was Game of Thrones' season-three finale, which was downloaded through BitTorrent 5.9 million times.

Even Game of Thrones' non-pirated viewings continue to impress. According to Variety, the finale, "The Children," averaged 7.1 million viewers. (Last week's episode had 6.95 million viewers.) Variety wrote, "It was up a big 32% from last year’s finale (5.39 million) and more than doubled its first-season finale (3.04 million in 2011)."

However, "The Children" was not the show's most-watched episode. That honor belongs to "Mockingbird," which [SPOILER ALERT] saw Petyr Baelish toss Lysa Arryn out the moondoor. That, and Tyrion's scramble to find a champion, was seen by 7.2 million viewers.

Ultimately, what do these numbers mean to Game of Thrones fans? It means that the more the ratings change for the better, the more HBO's commitment to giving us high-quality entertainment will stay the same.

Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: piracy

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Game of Thrones
Lauren Cohan Maggie Greene The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead passes Game of Thrones to become 2018's most pirated show
Jacob Oller
Jan 2, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: piracy
game of thrones
Game of Thrones once again sits on the Iron Throne of illegal downloads
Brian Silliman
Dec 28, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 7
Game of Thrones.jpg
Game of Thrones Season 7 pirated more than 1 billion times
Kristin.Baver
Sep 8, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: piracy
Tag: Game of Thrones
the-walking-dead-season-4-finale-review-a-photo_0.jpg
Not just Thrones: Genre shows dominate Top 10 most torrented TV shows list
Trent Moore
Apr 28, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 11