WIRE Buzz: Saint Seiya gets a trailer; Wilde/Chase heads for the big screen; more

As if it was written in the stars, Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming reboot of Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac.

The series is a CG adaptation of the manga by Masami Kurumada which ran from 1986 to 1990. The story centers on a young man who learns that he's part of an ancient order of knights who are bound by their duty to protect a reincarnated version of the Greek Goddess Athena from her fellow Olympian deities who are hell Hades-bent on destroying all of mankind.

Saint Seiya comes as part of a huge onslaught of anime-inspired programming on Netflix, though not everyone's happy with the overhaul of the show's look, which strays far from the signature hand-painted look of vintage anime.

You can judge the controversy for yourself when Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac drops on Netflix starting July 19.

Next up, the Wilde/Chase book series is headed to the big screen. The screen rights to the 15-book series from author Andy McDermott were acquired today by Divine Rights Media, who are banking on the deal netting them enough material to build a franchise on.

The Wilde/Chase books follow archeologist Nina Wilde who teams up with ex-SAS British bodyguard Eddie Chase to galavant around the world and explore long-standing ancient myths like The Lost City of El Dorado and Excalibur. The first book in the series, The Hunt for Atlantis, will serve as the initial project's template, with Borderlands scribe Aaron Berg set the write the script as well as produce.

The as-yet-untitled adaptation is currently eyeing a multi-continental film shoot starting sometime in 2020.

Finally, anyone who's played a classic NES title knows just how unforgivably frustrating those old 8-bit games can be. Later this month, Nintendo is releasing a new feature on the Switch that will alleviate those concerns -- and save an untold number of controllers in the process.

Starting July 17, Switch users playing any vintage NES title will be able to "rewind" their game holding down the ZL and ZR buttons, so you can just walk back your progress to the exact moment that you royally messed up that level. As many times as you need to. That is, assuming your sanity stays intact, as well.

The rewind feature will be built in as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service, which gives members access to 44 classic — and punishingly frustrating — NES titles. Along with the rewind feature, both Donkey Kong 3 and Wrecking Crew will be added to the service on July 17th as well. Happy gaming.

