Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
MattSmith.jpg

Salute the Matt Smith era of Doctor Who by marathoning these 11 essential episodes

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Aug 22, 2014

The Matt Smith era of Doctor Who, from 2010 to the end of 2013, was a tumultous one for many fans, particularly after the triumphs of the David Tennant years. By the time Smith's era was over, we were left with a Doctor most of us liked, a couple of great companions, some brilliant stories and a firm love/hate relationship with the man behind it all: showrunner Steven Moffat. As is typical of any massive, diverse fandom, many believe Moffat ran the show into the ground, and others think he produced its greatest era ever. Whatever the case, being a Who fan in the time of Matt Smith was exciting, and though I, for one, can't wait to see what Peter Capaldi brings to the role, I still miss the madman in the box. 

Fortunately for me, and for all of you, we can revisit plenty of Smith's finest Who hours. All of his episodes are available through download services like iTunes, and they're all streaming right now via Hulu Plus, where you can access them all with a one-week free trial (though you might just want to stick around and watch all of the classic Who stored there as well). But which ones should you watch? Well, everyone's got their own ideas about what makes an essential Eleventh Doctor story. Some are essential because of their plot, some for their tone, and some because they're just so damn entertaining. For my part, I think the 11 stories in the gallery below -- featuring everything from Vincent van Gogh to a three-Doctor team-up -- are a good place to start. Check out my picks, let us know your own in the comments or on Twitter at @syfywire, and go bid a fond farewell to our bowtie-wearing raggedy man.

Doctor Who returns Saturday at 8/7C on BBC America.

8-22 Who1.jpg
"The Eleventh Hour" (Series 5, Episode 1, 2010):David Tennant is my favorite Doctor, so his...
8-22 Who8.jpg
"Amy's Choice" (Series 5, Episode 7, 2010):Though it never really happened in the same way with...
8-22 Who6.jpg
"Vincent and the Doctor" (Series 5, Episode 10, 2010):Though the Smith era relied heavily on...
8-22 Who7.jpg
"The Lodger" (Series 5, Episode 11, 2010): LIke "Vincent and the Doctor," "The Lodger" is an...
8-22 Who5.jpg
"The Pandorica Opens/The Big Bang" (Series 5, Episode 12 and 13, 2010):I know, I'm leaning on...
8-22 Who11.jpg
"A Christmas Carol" (Christmas special, 2010):Easily the best Christmas special of the Smith era, "...
8-22 Who10.jpg
"The Impossible Astronaut/Day of the Moon" (Series 6, Episodes 1 and 2, 2011): After a triumphant...
8-22 Who4.jpg
"The Doctor's Wife" (Series 6, Episode 4, 2011)You knew this one was coming. In the lead-up to "The...
8-22 Who9.jpg
"The God Complex" (Series 6, Episode 11, 2011):If there's any episode on this list that I'm...
8-22 Who12.jpg
"Asylum of the Daleks" (Series 7, Episode 1, 2012):Another big season premiere that establishes...
8-22 Who2.jpg
Day of the Doctor (50th Anniversary Special, 2013):And at last, we've come to what may well be the...
8-22 Who3.jpg
HONORABLE MENTION: Time of the Doctor (Christmas special, 2013):I didn't count it among the main...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Matt Smith
Tag: Peter Capaldi

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: