Saluting sci-fi's pirates for Talk Like a Pirate Day

Just because today is Talk Like a Pirate Day doesn’t mean all pirates have to sound the same. While we certainly have no shortage of love for saying “aargh” and “matey” on Sept. 19 -- and, well, every day -- we prefer the lingo of swaggering pirates from science fiction.

And one of the best things about talking like an intergalactic pirate on the international holiday is that when you boast something ridiculous such as your ship doing the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs -- a unit of distance, not time (and yes, we know they tried to explain it in the now-non-canon Expanded Universe) -- most folks won’t know enough to call you out on it.

So, whether you hit the pub for a mug of grog or stroll into Krispy Kreme today for your free “Talk Like a Pirate Day” donut, surrender the “booty” and instead use one of these easy-to-remember quotes from our favorite sci-fi swashbucklers ... or sound off with your own choice in the comments!