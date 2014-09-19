Latest Stories

Harry Mudd_0.jpg

Saluting sci-fi's pirates for Talk Like a Pirate Day

Aaron Sagers
Sep 19, 2014

Just because today is Talk Like a Pirate Day doesn’t mean all pirates have to sound the same. While we certainly have no shortage of love for saying “aargh” and “matey” on Sept. 19 -- and, well, every day -- we prefer the lingo of swaggering pirates from science fiction. 

And one of the best things about talking like an intergalactic pirate on the international holiday is that when you boast something ridiculous such as your ship doing the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs -- a unit of distance, not time (and yes, we know they tried to explain it in the now-non-canon Expanded Universe) -- most folks won’t know enough to call you out on it.

So, whether you hit the pub for a mug of grog or stroll into Krispy Kreme today for your free “Talk Like a Pirate Day” donut, surrender the “booty” and instead use one of these easy-to-remember quotes from our favorite sci-fi swashbucklers ... or sound off with your own choice in the comments!

Han Solo_1.jpg
“Great, kid. Don't get cocky” - Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
Zeno2.jpg
"I hope no one minds but I have no intention of facing this sober." - Zeno (Ron Perlman), The Ice...
Monkey D Luffy.jpg
"So you don't like to get hit, huh? Well, you're about to have a very bad day." Monkey D. Luffy,...
Lone Starr.jpg
"Listen! We're not just doing this for money ... We're doing it for a s--t load of money!" - Lone...
Captain Mal.jpg
"I aim to misbehave." - Captain Mal Reynolds (Nathan Fillion), Serenity
Harry Mudd.jpg
"Gentlemen, surely you're not going to take the word of a soulless mechanical device over that of a...
John Crichton.jpg
"Well, this little spaceman is going home. Lock up the women and hide the fried chicken!" - John...
Star Lord.jpg
“I come from a planet of outlaws: Billie the Kid, Bonnie & Clyde, John Stamos…” - Peter Quill (...
