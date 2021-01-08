WIRE Buzz: Sylvester Stallone looks super heroic in Samaritan; Finding 'Ohana trailer; Sabrina bloopers

What if you discovered that your neighbor was a former superhero who disappeared 20 years ago after a tragic event? Well, that's just what a young boy discovers in the upcoming movie Samaritan.

The film, directed by Julius Avery, sees Sylvester Stallone (Demolition Man) step into the shoes and hoodie of said superhero, as can be seen in the first-look image below, courtesy of Total Film magazine.

It appears that Stallone's character might use some of his superheroic strength to save his new young friend from an accident. (Though it's not clear if he's been keeping it up by running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.)

"This is a big event movie – we see our heroes kicking ass," Avery told Total Film. "We’re going to see Sly do things he hasn’t done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He’s 73 years old! I’m amazed by how much he actually does. I’m telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn’t be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

Samaritan will crash into cinemas in the U.K. on June 4.

Not long after the release of We Can Be Heroes, Netflix is teasing another family adventure film with Finding 'Ohana. The upcoming treasure-hunting flick dropped its first trailer today, ahead of its release at the end of the month. And it looks charming and delightful.

Video of FINDING ‘OHANA | Official Trailer | Netflix

Directed by Jude Weng and written by The Magicians writer Christina Strain, 'Ohana stars Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono as respective siblings Pili and Ioane. Spending their summer vacation in Hawaii, the siblings learn their grandfather may lose his home, so they set about searching for a legendary hidden treasure that can hopefully save the house. No surprise that the siblings meet other kids to join them on their adventures, or will have to face traps and deadly ghosts.

We're definitely feeling a Goonies vibe, likely helped by the fact it has an actual Goonies star: Ke Huy Quan, who played the nerdy inventor, Data. Beyond that, it looks like a fun film with a real focus on Hawaiian culture, which you don't see enough of.

Finding 'Ohana comes to Netflix on Jan. 29.

The bad news is that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is over. The good news? There's a new set of bloopers for you to laugh at.

Just like they did with The Witcher, Netflix released a video showing the hilarious blunders the cast made during the production of the final two seasons. Actors couldn't nail their incantations, slates got bloody, fingers were snapped! Candles refused to be snuffed out! Even Salem, the non-talking cat, flubbed his line.

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Bloopers Part 3 - 4 | Netflix

Sabrina's fourth and final season debuted on New Year's Eve following the announcement of its cancellation this past July. Though the series is now over, series lead Kiernan Shipka recently told Entertainment Tonight she wanted to cameo over on The CW's Riverdale at some point, thinking it would be fun if she got to wreak some havoc on the titular town. "They need someone who knows reincarnation, necromancy!" Shipka teased. "They need that in their world."

Shipka's comments echo that of series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who teased back in July that a hypothetical fifth season of Sabrina would've been a "Witch War" between Sabrina's Greendale crew and the still unseen witches of Riverdale. The CW show has never delved into magic, making the prospect of a supernatural war in that average town -- give or take a couple murders -- all the more interesting.

All four seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now available on Netflix.