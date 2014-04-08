Samuel L. Jackson confirms Fury's headed back to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nick Fury's coming back to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and, this time, he'll help close out the season.

Samuel L. Jackson has a lot to do as S.H.I.E.L.D.'s director in the recently released Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the film is very S.H.I.E.L.D.-centric even beyond Fury's involvement. We already knew that the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series on ABC would feature an episode that ties in to Winter Soldier, but we didn't know just how much movie personnel and TV personnel would overlap. Well, while it's probably safe to assume we won't see Cap himself wandering into the proceedings, we now know that Agent Coulson's team will have a second encounter with Fury in the show's first season, and in the season finale, no less.

"I did! Last week! I just shot the end-of-the-season show," Fury said when asked by Vulture if he'd be returning to the show again this season. He wouldn't divulge any plot details, though, adding: "You're trying to get me fired and killed! I don't talk about Marvel's business. None of us do."

The series is in the midst of an event ABC has labeled Uprising that's already seen a few shakeups, but Fury's appearance on the show, and the upcoming Winter Soldier tie-in episode, could signal even more.

"It ties into the TV show," Jackson said of Winter Soldier and what he'll be doing next. "They wanted to tie that up."

To talk about just what Fury's re-appearance on the show could mean, though, we're going to have to go into SPOILER territory, so beware.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER ARE BELOW. IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN THE MOVIE YET, PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK!



Still here? OK then ...

Winter Soldier ended S.H.I.E.L.D. as we know it, to say the least. By the time that movie was over, Nick Fury had dropped his signature eyepatch and headed off to Europe, while Agent Maria Hill was applying for a job at Stark Industries and Black Widow vanished in her search for a new identity. Upcoming episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will no doubt explore this, and it will almost certainly mean a new, perhaps radically different, role for Coulson and his team, one that might not even involve official affiliation with an agency anymore. According to Jackson, Fury's not back until the season finale, and a lot could certainly happen between now and then, but given what we know about what happens to S.H.I.E.L.D., what could he be up to by then? Will he draft Coulson and his crew for a new incarnation of his agency, or will his intentions be entirely different? Either way, if Marvel plays its cards right, it could make this show much more interesting.

(Via Vulture)