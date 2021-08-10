Gotta Get Back: Genndy Tartakovsky, Phil LaMarr & more reflect on Samurai Jack turning 20

"Gotta get back, back to the past, Samurai Jack!"

On Aug. 10, 2001, 20 years ago today, Cartoon Network introduced its audience to Samurai Jack, an original animated series created by Genndy Tartakovsky. It told the tale of a young feudal prince of Japan (voiced by Phil LaMarr) who trains to battle Aku (Mako), a shapeshifting demon bent on annihilation. In their face-off, Aku opens a time portal and sends the young man into the distant dystopian future, where he tirelessly endeavors to get back to his own time and defeat the demon.

As the follow-up to Tartakovsky’s hugely popular animated series Dexter's Laboratory (which also aired on the network from 1996 to 2003), it was not what many expected from him. Where Dexter was bold, brash, and entirely comedic, Samurai Jack was all about minimalist storytelling, with whole sequences featuring little dialogue, and action sequences that rivaled the scope and scale of blockbuster live-action films.

“When Jack first premiered, it wasn't that successful. It couldn't find its place on the network,” Tartakovsky reminisces to SYFY WIRE about the show's initial reception. But word of mouth grew, and Cartoon Network was committed to allowing it to find an audience, which it eventually did with 52 episodes over four seasons. Throughout those four seasons, Samurai Jack was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, winning four including Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour).

Season 4 concluded in 2004 without giving Jack a definitive ending, leaving the fandom to wonder for 13 years if Tartakovsky would ever get to wrap up his lone warrior’s quest. But in 2017, Adult Swim resurrected Samurai Jack for a fifth and final season of 10 episodes that blew away audiences and animation peers alike.

For the 20th anniversary of the beloved and groundbreaking series, SYFY WIRE spoke with Tartakovsky, writer Darrick Bachman, and voice artist Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack) for a two-part retrospective celebrating the legacy of Samurai Jack.

In Part I, Tartakovsky, Bachman, and LaMarr share their insights regarding the origins of the series, why it stood out from the American animation pack at the time, and how its storytelling and visuals challenged audiences to expect more from the medium.

Shaking Things Up

After creating hits like Dexter's Laboratory and directing/writing for The Powerpuff Girls, Tartakovsky was ready to forge new ground. A cinephile and aficionado of classic short animation directors such as Bob Clampett, Tex Avery, and Chuck Jones, he was ready to elevate children’s animation in new directions that challenged younger and older viewers alike.

Genndy Tartakovsky: I was always frustrated with especially Western action cartoons never delivering on what I wanted to watch. My sensibility started to go like, 'Well, maybe I should do something different, something action-y and give it a shot.'

Looking for inspiration, Tartakovsky dusted off a recurring childhood dream.

Tartakovsky: I've had this weird dream since I was probably 10, where there's a giant tsunami or something. I was living in Chicago at the time, and it washed away the city and there was a nuclear explosion. And basically, mutants came and rose out of the ground. I grabbed my samurai sword, and I went to this girl's house who I had a crush on. I grabbed her and then we wandered the land trying to survive.

I always liked shows like Thundarr The Barbarian, and I was a big Conan the Barbarian fan. And something about [that dream], I liked. I loved samurai. I loved the myth and the lore and ninjas and all that stuff. And I thought, ‘Well, I like this, right? And if I'm gonna do a kid's show, I can't cut anybody. I can't do samurai stuff without cutting stuff. So how can I get over that problem?’ And then [something] spoke to me: 'Oh, yeah, robots!' So now, I've got to create a world where there's robots and aliens that I can cut. And all of a sudden, 'Boom!" it connected.

I had dinner with Mike Lazzo who was running Cartoon Network at the time, or the programming. And he's like, “What do you want to do?" And I go, ‘I want to do this idea, as hyper-stylized, not a lot of dialogue, and an action show. It's got some comedy, but basically about a samurai in the future.' And he goes, "That sounds great." And that was it.

Retro-futuristic Wonderland

(Credit: Adult Swim)

Plunked into a world entirely unlike his own, with robotic adversaries, exotic landscapes, and even stranger allies, Samurai Jack is the conduit for the audience as he navigates this foreign and often deadly future. To bring it to life, Tartakovsky assembled an array of top talent to help him make the series stand out visually and narratively.

Tartakovsky: For me, I love the drama. We'd done humor in Dexter and Powerpuff, so I wanted to do something more serious, with real emotion. And real emotion is really hard to do, if you want to be real about it. I'm very picky about that because I want it to be sincere. Getting into Jack, we wanted to do more real emotion, and we've got this dramatic story. And, we wanted to experiment visually, and with tone and pacing. Timing wise, especially with Dexter and Powerpuff, everything is very snappy and quick. What you start to learn as a filmmaker and storyteller is you've got to let things breathe and let the audience come into the picture, and come into the story. Watch a movie like The Revenant or any old Sergio Leoni films featuring Clint Eastwood and you can really feel how it sucks you in. And that's what I wanted. Jack was the beginning of that. I was just gonna have him walk. We're gonna do five shots, super slow, beautiful, and just let you get sucked into it. And it might bore people; back then, you never knew because not a lot of things were doing that.

The core artistic team included character designers Lynne Naylor and Andy Suriano, production designers Dan Krall and Scott Wills, and storyboard artists such as Bryan Andrews, Paul Ruddish, and Mark Andrews. Together, they established the signature look of the series, and eventually its unique tone.

Tartakovsky: It was a very difficult thing to produce, number one. To do action that way, and to do an epic, there's actually very few people who can do it. The best thing about Dexter was, here's this guy's storyboard, this girl's storyboard, and this person's board, and they're all a little bit different. It's still Dexter at the end of the day, but it's got a very different point of view in the storytelling. And I thought Jack couldn't really do that because it's a more singular quest. But I was kind of forced into it because there was no way I could adjust everything. It's a massive show. So, I realized if I've got these people coming up, I'm going to craft a story that's more apt to their best abilities. And the show started to form itself.

The background work of artist Scott Wills was also integral to Tartakovsky finding the look of the series.

Tartakovsky: [Jack] was our first project together and I've never seen artwork like that. When he painted light rays in the forest, they actually felt like light rays. What I realized was that I've got to feature this. And really, what I'm doing is basically taking one of Scott's paintings, and just showing it to you. It's like you're standing looking at a piece of art and that was really the effect. Scott was painting like that before, but nobody would showcase his work that way. By me realizing that, I could give this framework and presentation of his art, which is so strong, that it would get an instant reaction. And then with the story and the music and the effects on top of it, it took it to a different level.

Along with a room full of animation veterans, in the second season there was also a production assistant embarking on his first gig in animation: Darrick Bachman. From this series forward, he would become Tartakovsky’s writing partner on everything from The Clone Wars to the upcoming Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

Darrick Bachman: I actually came in on the day that they pitched the Episode 17 ["Jack and the Scotsman II"] storyboard. It gave me this real window into a whole different world. For the original story meetings, Genndy would allow me to sit in on those, where the storyboard artists would sit together in a room with him. He usually had thoughts of what he wanted to do for the episode, and then they would start spit-balling ideas. It was invaluable, because it was my field of choice and getting the privilege to sit in on that and be part of that was really incredible.

He taught me all about visual storytelling. This is the first series that really took a cinematic approach to telling a story and letting the mood, the music, even just the art direction, they tell so much. The expressions, the way that the characters react in certain situations, they say everything. He taught me how you can really push the emotions of characters and actually bring it out and try to make it almost as real as possible so it adds a layer underneath it.

Hero and Villain

(Credit: Adult Swim)

Creating the relationship between Jack and Aku meant crafting the two as complete opposites, yet with equally compelling goals. While Jack is more interior and Aku is more exterior, Bachman says it was integral to make sure every episode was immersed in their whys.

Bachman: Genndy taught me something that's invaluable that I use every single day, which is to look beyond what the character is doing and to think about what they're feeling. It's how I approach every story that I tell. It's figuring out the why, not exactly the what. Like if you come to a street corner, and you have to cross the street, the physical action of a story says: I need to get to that point over there. But I have to ask myself why that character is crossing that street. What's driving them to cross that street? Where is their headspace? I learned a lot of that from Samurai Jack, because you have to know why he's going on his quest. Why is he so driven? What takes him there?

You get that with Aku, as well. Aku is such an emotional character. He wears his heart on the sleeve, so you ride a roller coaster with him. He throws tantrums and he's funny. But he also could be deadly serious. He's definitely my favorite character, because he's just such a rich character to play with.

To embody Jack vocally, Tartakovsky set up auditions and oversaw them, including the one for actor Phil LaMarr.

Phil LaMarr: Twenty years ago, no one was offering me anything. [Laughs.] I was really just starting out in my animation career. I think I'd done a handful of shows. I just auditioned for Samurai Jack like anybody else, for any other Cartoon Network show. And generally speaking, they don't give you a script beforehand. They give you a few lines, and you go in and audition for the creators. It was interesting, because it was a really multi-ethnically diverse group of actors there in the room.

Eventually, I found out I got the job. I went into Cartoon Network Studios, and this was actually one of the rare instances in any animated show I've ever worked on where I walked in the first day and Genndy showed me animation. He had put together a proof of concept because Samurai Jack was so different than anything else on the network. He had this beetle battle from an early episode, and watching that level of action, it was like somebody had animated a John Woo movie.

On that first day, it also became apparent that LaMarr would be speaking less than expected for a lead character in an animated series, but he was quickly onboard.

LaMarr: Obviously, as the lead of Samurai Jack, I had less to say than anybody. [Laughs.] But being able to see visually what he was going for, it made sense that there wouldn't be many lines. To see that first helped me understand what my role was, that this is not about what he says, it's about getting the feeling across.

And we were creating the performance in the booth. I read the script, and I listened to Genndy's direction, because to me, my job was to bring his vision to life. I remember early on that one of the recurring notes was: "Less." What I came to realize is when you are strong, you don't make sounds. The best swordsman in the world is almost effortless. And by pulling back on the sounds, the dialogue, the effort, all of that stuff, that's how he communicated Jack's strength. Samurai Jack is rarely sweating. [Laughs.]

Tartakovsky and his team scheduled voice recording sessions so the actors could all work together in the room, with Genndy often directing.

LaMarr: Back then, every show recorded with as full a cast as you could. Genndy cast the show so wonderfully. We all got sessions with Mako, and Rob Paulson [Rothchild], Kevin Michael Richardson [Demongo], and Maurice Lamarche [The Boss]. And I know for certain, who I met first on Samurai Jack was Mako. And that was a masterclass just being able to work beside him for those four years.

The Movement of the Samurai Warrior

One of the most talked about elements of the series was its bold and innovative boarding and blocking of action. Cinematic, clever, and always surprising, Samurai Jack’s team approached every battle sequence as an opportunity to surprise.

Tartakovsky: I think my initial complaint about [animation] action was it was always very rudimentary: far shot, medium shot, close up, over the shoulder. All the staging was very normal. And I was like, ‘We're animation! We should be doing it twice as inventively as live action.’ I started to play around with rhythm and timing, and said if we're gonna have twice as much, what's the best action? What do I viscerally react to? How can I communicate that back to the audience?

Bachman: "Jack versus the Spartans” [Episode 25] is like a cinematic masterpiece. That's one Bryan Andrews boarded. One of my jobs — which was also invaluable — was looking at the storyboards because one of my early jobs was to copy those storyboards and distribute them. I would go through every page of the boards and just look at how the scenes are constructed. It teaches you quite a bit.

Tartakovsky: A good action sequence is musical, right? You've got a beat to it. You've got ups and downs to it. You've got all the choreography. I started to build the action scenes that way. Whenever I do action, I do all the sound effects as I'm doing it, like I'm writing music. I'll do a part and I'll pitch it back to myself with just the sound in real time. When you hear a bad song, or a song that's off rhythm, you know instantly. Everybody does, no matter if you're musical or not. This is the same thing. I started to develop this process of creating a song of action. It started to grow. And all of a sudden, I started to see a bigger reaction. It felt cool. It felt big. The music was a big part of it too, of course. And it was really easy to score [Jack] musically, because it was already rhythmic. Even the composer would tell me like, "This stuff is so easy to do, because it feels like all the beats are there." And that's when I really knew I was onto something.

LaMarr: Watching the finished [episodes], it was so amazing because I can't think of any other show I've ever worked on where you see the storytelling happening on so many different levels. The sound, the music, the colors, and the voice is just one other layer.

As the team worked on Season 4, Cartoon Network didn’t make it known if the series would get another pickup. Tartakovsky wasn’t interested in closing the series in a rushed way, so they wrote Season 4 without closure for Jack’s ongoing journey.

Tartakovsky: Toward the end, the network was transitioning with ownership. We did the 52 [episodes], and then nobody knew where it was gonna go.

The last original Samurai Jack episode aired on Sept. 25, 2004. In Part II of our oral history, we'll also bring in storyboard artist Bryan Andrews and voice actor Tara Strong (Ashi) to help discuss how and why the show returned, and wax poetic about its ultimate legacy... so stay tuned to SYFY WIRE!

Video of Samurai Jack Panel SDCC 2016 | Samurai Jack | Adult Swim

The interviews were edited for length and clarity.