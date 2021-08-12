Samurai Jack turns 20: Genndy Tartakovsky & Co. talk Season 5 secrets & 'never say never' future plans

In Part II of our exclusive celebration of Samurai Jack’s 20th anniversary, we pick up after the last original episode of the series aired Sept. 25, 2004 on Cartoon Network. And then for 13 years, there was nothing more to the samurai’s story.

Creator Genndy Tartakovsky, writer Darrick Bachman and writer/storyboard artists Bryan Andrews and Paul Rudish created Sym-Bionic Titan for Cartoon Network, and worked on feature films. But audiences at conventions and live appearances never gave up, and were insistent about asking Tartakovsky about finishing Samurai Jack’s story.

“The thing that happened through the last 15 years, it got more and more popular,” Tartakovsky tells SYFY WIRE. “I felt like no matter where I went, it was always Jack questions. The fan base grew and grew and grew to this fevered pitch.”

And while asking for a continuation seems reasonable, actor Phil LaMarr explains, “In the early 2000s when the show ended, the idea of zombie television didn't exist. Nowadays, it's the expectation. The minute something gets canceled, it's like where's it going to move to?”

But that was far from the case back then, especially with essentially a cult animated series. If Samurai Jack was to return, it would have to be Tartakovsky wanting to bring it back, and then finding a place to make it, and air it. Below, Tartakovsky, Bachman, LaMarr, Andrews and actress Tara Strong (Ashi) break open Season 5 and the show's ongoing legacy.

Video of Samurai Jack Season 5 Trailer

Finding the way back

(Credit: Adult Swim)

Behind the scenes, Tartakovsky and his creative collaborators were consistently busy, including starting The Orphanage Animation Studio where they made Sym-Bionic Titan. But Samurai Jack’s future was always percolating in various iterations as a possible reality, especially as a feature length film.

Genndy Tartakovsky: Somebody always wanted to make it into a movie, myself included. I was always asked, and it never worked out.

Phil LaMarr: Initially, it was the talk for a good 10 years, that it would be a 2D animated feature. But that was really difficult to do because it was hard to get a feature made, period. It was an uphill battle, but at least we had that kernel of hope because if anybody could have gotten a 2D animated feature done, it was Genndy. But apparently no one could.

Darrick Bachman: We developed the feature for so long with different people over the years, working through different ideas.

Bryan Andrews: There was these periods throughout where we were working on it and then it would go away. In one version, that's when we definitely got what eventually became the Daughters of Aku. There were a few versions, all relatively close to each other, but exactly how it played out was always in flux.

Bachman: While he [Tartakovsky] was on Hotel Transylvania, Sony agreed to put Samurai Jack into production. They were thinking about doing a feature, so we got together and hashed out a whole film. I wrote a long treatment for it. Sadly, the people at Sony, there was a change in the hierarchy, so the project didn't ever materialize.

Tartakovsky: And then finally, after I finished Hotel Transylvania 2, I was like, 'What am I going to do next?' Feature stuff is getting slow to develop and I'm not sure where I want to go. It was a rough finish to that movie, so I decided maybe it's time to see if anybody even wants to make more Jack, as far as the network goes. I wrote an email to Rob Sorcher, who was running Cartoon Network at the time. And he goes, “It's more of an Adult Swim thing now." He forwarded it to Mike Lazzo, and I'd talked to Mike in and out through the years. Then Mike called and was like, “Yeah, how many, how much?" It was literally like that. And within two weeks, the whole deal was done. And because of doing all this movie development, I know what story I wanted to do. I wanted to tell Jack's end, but also a love story. I wanted to see if I could really sell that. And that was that. And then we were off and running.

The samurai rises

(Credit: Adult Swim)

Cartoon Network ordered a fifth and final season of 10 episodes. Looking to run a tight creative team for the last series, Tartakovsky reunited a small group of familiar collaborators including Bachman, Andrews, Scott Wills, character designer Craig Kellman, background designer Lou Romano, and composer Tyler Bates.

Tartakovsky: The freeing thing was [Season 5] was for adults. All of a sudden, you don't have to follow any rules. We know what we're trying to say, but it can have three or four different interpretations. And that opened it up. You can be smarter about it. The ideas are dark: suicide, torment, PTSD. [With original] Jack, back then nobody was allowed to do episodic storytelling. And now, of course, it's all about episodic storytelling. All of a sudden, now we get to play with all these ideas. And we were ready for them. Now, as a much smaller crew, we can really just focus in on these 10 episodes. It wasn't this monumental task. Those initial core character ideas helped inform all the action. And I think that's why the action stands out so much. Yeah, we're better at it through the years of doing it. But everything behind it and supporting it is so much stronger, character wise, that it enhances it.

Bachman: We took some of the bones that we built out of [the film outline], and then we started doing it the way that Genndy had always wanted to do it. Bryan, myself, and him just sat down and started going over all the stories and putting it all together. For the fifth season of Jack, our outlines were like four or five pages. They were more detailed, because we were working on it for so long before we even got to do the show. It was something that we had worked on for years prior to it, so it needed to be a little bit more fleshed out.

Andrews: And he added the twist of a [season starting] time jump. It didn't even dawn on me of going that route, but it opened it [up to] so many other more interesting things. And what I thought was most genius about it was the mystery. Immediately fans are like, "Wait, what?" and they have to find out how Jack got to that [starting] place. We had the beauty of being able to unfold that story, trying to tell the audience how.

Bachman: [The season] kind of broke itself. We sat down and we did a structure for the 10 episodes. We mapped out where Jack would be in this period. I think one of the keys to the newer season that we didn't delve into in the original season is the subtext. In the original series, you have Jack going on his quest and there's not a lot of delving into what's driving him. He's really focused and on his mission; a very heroic character who is trying to do his best. When you look at that kind of character, you want to put him into a different headspace. After a while, if you've been on that mission, the doubts creep in. And ultimately, the weight of what Jack is supposed to be. He is a person who is charged with being the protector of everybody. The unintended side effect of being thrown into the future is that he doesn't age and he's stuck in this purgatory. And it's that loss of his hope. And I think that that's really great, because you can actually start to see why Jack did what he did. It actually lends something to the original series because it actually gives you a context of why he's been doing [the mission]. What's been fueling him? And when you go back and watch those originals after you've watched the fifth season, it gives it just a little bit more... running underneath it.

Along with the creative team, the whole original voice cast also returned, sans Mako, who passed away in 2006. Aku was recast with actor Greg Baldwin (Star Wars: The Clone Wars). But because of how quickly the Adult Swim deal happened, the actors were surprised there was a return.

LaMarr: Oh, actually, I read about it in the press release. [Laughs.] But soon found out quickly enough that it was the original creators and the original cast, to the extent we could because Mako had already passed away. And that was the biggest question early on, after I found out I still had a job: who's gonna play Aku? Thankfully, they solved that problem in the best possible way. I credit Greg with not just doing an impression. But he took over the role.

And yes, it was very strange for it to go so long and then come back. But the idea that he's got to get back to the past, it's right there in the theme song!

Amped up action

(Credit: Adult Swim)

With the more mature storyline, the action also took on a more savage tone, with real stakes and death as Jack’s formidable foes, The Daughters of Aku, forced him to take their lives, one by one, in order to survive. Being able to get very real with outcomes to Jack’s battles inspired sequences that pushed the boundaries of their creativity.

Bachman: [There was] some adjustment. Bryan was ready to lop people's heads off. [Laughs.] But Genndy and I were both like, 'It's still Samurai Jack and you can't depart from it completely.' It was designed for kids who are 6 to 11 years old, and anybody older [than] that would enjoy it.

Tartakovsky: We kept growing, pushing ourselves and pushing it. The more you do it, the better you get. By the time that we got to the last season of Jack, the newer ones that we did, it was much more sophisticated. There was more to it because we knew how to do the best parts of it; there was less filler. And again, because the characters were stronger, the drama was stronger, there was already a built-in fan base, which helps a lot too –– everybody is sucked in. And then we get to kill somebody for real, so everything kind of built to that moment [in "XCIII"].

Andrews: Me and Genndy both boarded that episode ["XCIII"]. The whole bit when Jack is talking to himself and freaking out, that's all Genndy doing those different versions of Jack. It's so genius. I didn't even imagine we were going to do it that way until I started seeing his boards. And [in my parts], I really wanted that naked prey, one-upsmanship that I'm being hunted by people that are better than me, and there's more of them. I'm not at the top of my game, so what do I do? I wanted the elements, so the idea of rain that comes down one drop at a time until it's a deluge. Then he can use nature for cover, which is classic Jack. But it's also classic kung fu and samurai, so it all speaks to that.

I think originally Genndy was thinking the temple was all open air and the whole thing would be in the rain. And I said, 'No, we kind of did that in Clone Wars when Anakin and Asajj Ventress are fighting. It should go underground and it's a crypt of ancient warriors so you're surrounded by his life, his history, and a warrior's death with a noble king.’ The metaphors are just so rich and we very much lean into them. As we started looking at reference material, it was the overgrown temples in Indonesia or Bali. And then I was like, there's bioluminescent lichen on the wall, so it could still be lit, but not fully lit.

The one shot that he had to pull back from is where he basically confronts the daughters. As a fan of the old Lone Wolf and Cub samurai films, as Genndy and I are, I went full Shogun assassin. When he cuts her, the blood just goes all over the wall. Genndy was like, 'No, no!' So, we just kept the one spurt and then she falls. And the pool of blood at the end, he kept that. But the massive spray and it starts to slowly leak and we linger. He's like, 'No, that's a bridge to far.' [Laughs.]

Jack and Ashi

(Credit: Adult Swim)

Perhaps the most unexpected and meaningful addition to the entire season was Ashi, the last Daughter of Aku who survives, and in traveling with Jack, finds her own humanity and eventual love with the samurai. Actress Tara Strong, who had done support characters in the early seasons of Jack and a main role in Sym-Bionic Titan was cast by Tartakovsky.

Bachman: Ashi actually came into it in some of the first stuff that they worked on when [Genndy] was at The Orphanage Animation Studio. They had found that character a long time ago and I think he'd actually wanted to do it during the series, but it never came to fruition. But this particular story was lingering in his head, and we had a version of it in the feature version. We almost married those two ideas together from the feature and from the original idea.

Tara Strong: [Genndy] described [the Daughters] in that they don't really think for themselves. They are just strictly assassins. Their entire purpose of being born is to kill Jack. One of them breaks free and starts questioning everything she knows about her reality. And when she's the assassin, her voice has to be only death, like screaming bloody murder. There's basically one tone and it's, "Die, samurai, die!" [Laughs.] Until she finally realizes that there's a human element to everything going on. As she slowly starts learning, her voice starts to change too. So, along with the animation, this character's arc grew vocally as well. With the storylines, with the drawing, with the voices, everything transformed very quickly. And he did explain that off the top, so that I knew how to dial back vocally the intensity of her rage, to get to where she falls into having feelings for Jack.

LaMarr: Because it was Genndy, he understood the value of having the actors [record] together, and just the energy of bouncing off each other. It's interesting, because it may have been less important in the original series of Samurai Jack, because there wasn't a lot of banter back and forth, and heavy emotional dialogue. Although in Season 5, there really was. There's no way that Tara and I could have done what we did with those characters recording separately.

Strong: I am such a Phil LaMarr fan. He's really the total package. Anytime I get into the studio with him, it's a huge gift. And the stuff that he brings to the table. Every single word he says has thought, meaning, and purpose behind it. A lot of those moments were real moments, where there's real tears, or real angst, or anguish for whatever we're going through.

LaMarr: Being partnered with Tara helped me get to where I needed to get with my character. I've been working beside Tara in booths, and actually in that exact same booth since the late '90s. I remember in one of the episodes, she finished recording and I turned and looked at her. And I'm like, 'I've known you for 20 years. And you just surprised me.' I knew she was amazing and fantastic. I've seen her do incredible stuff for decades. And then I saw her do things I'd never seen her do before. As an actor that pushes you.

When the final episode closed with the time loop erasing Ashi from Jack’s present, it shocked fans, and crushed them to see the warrior remain alone.

Tartakovsky: I know people want a happy ending. It was never on the drawing board ever. Because his journey in life wasn't that and especially in samurai lore, it is all about sacrifice. So as much I appreciate people wanting me to have a very happy end, it was always going to be bittersweet. It was always going to be rough. It's my show, this is what I wanted to do with it, you know, it made all the sense for me.

Andrews: At one time, we actually had a dénouement. There was a time cut and Jack was gonna be out in the wilderness finding a weird time flower where he was actually gonna go searching through time to find Ashi; that she's not truly lost. But at some point, Genndy was like, "No, we're leaving it like this." And it's funny too because in the interim, I was thinking of all these things that we could do, actually planning out following her. I had figured out a number of ways, and he was like, "Hey man, you wanna go write your fanfiction, go ahead. But it's just not happening. That's it. We're done."

Strong: People love her so much. It's only been positive, wonderful feedback from the fans. They took to her right away. It was like an instant love affair with Ashi. And I think that's why it broke people's heart so much, because they fell in love with her just as much as Jack did. To this day, I get texts on Twitter like, "Can you please rewrite the ending so Jack and Ashi end up together?" Everybody wants them together. And I think when we did the video game, people were really happy to kind of have her back and reimagine a world where Jack has his happy ending.

Legacy and the future

(Credit: Adult Swim)

Season 5 of Samurai Jack received five Primetime Emmy Awards and is streaming for new audiences on HBO Max. And the artistry, creativity, and execution of the series continues to have a ripple effect on the next generation of animators and creators.

LaMarr: The show was a game changer. It opened up American cable TV animation to the possibility of being art, which, I believe drew a lot of people into animation as an art form. I've had a lot of people say, "Samurai Jack is the reason I got into animation." I think it's definitely been a deep influence and a broad influence in that way. And I feel a special attachment because it is an original character that I helped originate. Again, not ownership but pride.

Andrew: On What If...? one of our writer’s assistants who's moving up through the ranks, he loved Samurai Jack. He was like, 'Dude, I gotta pick your brain about that fifth season!" So, I do run into people who talk about Jack and it's so refreshing and humbling. You feel honored that something that you did, people love that much. Because I remember being a young kid, seeing the stuff that I love that moves me forward and stays with me. And it helps me do what I do now. The fact that we could have created something that is inspiring that in other people is really exciting. It's fantastic.

Bachman: Working on the video game [Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time] was pretty incredible because they sent me to Japan to meet with the game studio. They're huge fans of the series. They knew it backwards and forwards. And pre-pandemic, we did [an event] for Jack and just seeing the people walk up to Genndy, you really get to see how the series has had such a lasting effect on people. And you can see it in cartoons as well, the influence that he's had on people. He taught me the product has to be the best it can be no matter what. It's striving for that excellence every time. And it may not work every single time, but you at least put everything you have into it.

Tartakovsky: I've learned to never say never, but at the same time, I had complete closure when we finished [Jack]. It was the story I wanted to tell. I have some Jack ideas that pop up here and there, mostly revolving around Ashi because she was a successful character. But at the same time, there's so much more that I want to do and I want to say, so I don't spend a lot of time on it. But who knows, if the right opportunity comes up, and we get to do something different, maybe for a movie in a different medium even, maybe it'll feel right.

These interviews were edited for length and clarity.