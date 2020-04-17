San Diego Comic-Con 2020 officially called off due to coronavirus

San Diego Comic-Con, one of 2020's last entertainment events that had yet to cancel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, has finally announced that it will be called off. The yearly event is usually a hotbed for all things genre throughout the worlds of comics, TV, and film. This is the first time in the convention's legendary 51-year run that it has been canceled.

While many knew this was coming, as film festivals went entirely digital and other entertainment expos shuttered, SDCC 2020 is now officially not happening. In a release, the con's organizers said that SDCC 2020, previously planned for July 23-26, is canceled. The next time SDCC will take place is from July 22-25, 2021. The release also explained that WonderCon Anaheim 2020, originally scheduled for April 10-12 won't return until March 26-28, 2021.

Badgeholders for SDCC 2020 will be able to either request a refund or have that badge transferred to SDCC 2021. Similarly, for those fans that have already booked hotels via onPeak, SDCC’s hotel affiliate, their reservations will be canceled and their deposits refunded.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

The move will be a blow to San Diego just as the postponement of SXSW impacted its Austin home, and is indicative of the impact on the industry at large. With blockbusters being shifted months away from the typically high-grossing cinematic summer, superhero movies and big-name sci-fi films simply aren't in a position to be promoted — as the general public grapples with a new reality for mass gatherings.