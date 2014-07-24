San Diego Comic-Con 2014: Follow us on Twitter for the latest!

San Diego Comic-Con is rounding into its home stretch on the final day, but the Blastr team is still out in force to bring you some of the coolest news and goings-on from the show floor. We'll have news and features on the site as usual, but for pics from the show, peeks at who we're interviewing and a feel for the atmosphere on the ground, check us out on that Twitter thing all the kids are doing these days.

Follow us and join the Comic-Con conversation at @syfywire.