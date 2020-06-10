Latest Stories

San Diego Comic-Con at Home boasts free entry, unlimited attendees, and newly announced dates

Jacob Oller
Jun 10, 2020
After being canceled for the first time in the event's epic 51-year run, San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is still going to happen as a virtual convention — and now fans know exactly what to expect from the newly-dubbed Comic-Con at Home.

The biggest nerd event of the year had its in-person gathering of cosplayers, industry pros, and genre fans canned after the coronavirus pandemic made such large public gatherings dangerous. But now fans won't even have to change their calendars, as Collider reports that SDCC's at-home event will still take place from July 22-26.

Didn't buy a badge? No problem. Not only will the virtual con will be free for all, with no cap on admittance, but fans can even print out and wear fun little commemorative badges to wear at home. You just feel underdressed for a convention without a lanyard, honestly.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe," said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. "Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community."

There will still be promo and limited edition items at the con, as well as fan events and activities, and panels about everything in geekery at an online Exhibit Hall — basically everything fans love about cons, all from the comfort of the couch.

Comic-Con at Home runs from July 22-26.

