WIRE Buzz: Sandman Audible trailer; Infinity Train to HBO Max; Kumail Nanjiani talks Eternals

After announcing the multi-part audio drama adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic Sandman comics (with Gaiman himself lending his voice as the narrator) back in March, Audible is finally giving fans a sneak peek at the latest multimedia addition to the Sandman-verse. It might not be the long-coming Netflix series adaptation, but hey, it’s definitely something to tide Morpheus fans over in the meantime.

Featuring the voices of James McAvoy (Morpheus), Michael Sheen (Lucifer), Riz Ahmed (The Corinthian), Justin Vivian Bond (Desire), Arthur Darvill (William Shakespeare), Kat Dennings (Death), Taron Egerton (John Constantine), William Hope (Doctor Destiny), Josie Lawrence, Miriam Margolyes (Despair), Samantha Morton (Urania Blackwell), Bebe Neuwirth (The Siamese Cat), and Andy Serkis (Matthew the Raven), Sandman has an all-star cast suited to its all-star status among comic fans. Now you can listen to the first trailer below.

Featuring music by James Hannigan and direction from Dirk Maggs, Sandman introduces a being “moving through your dreams” because he himself is Dream personified. He’s taken from his realm and stuck on Earth thanks to a cult. When he escapes, he’s got to rebuild, meaning a long odyssey awaits spanning from DC locales like Arkham Asylum to historical realms, to the very depths of Hell.

The Sandman’s first part — adapting Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country — hits Audible on July 15.

Next, Infinity Train, the Cartoon Network animation from writer/artist Owen Dennis (Regular Show) has earned itself a third season — and a network move. The series is heading to HBO Max for its next iteration, bringing with it a shifting cast of residents aboard a neverending locomotive.

According to Polygon, the new season will follow Grace and Simon (minor characters in the show's second season), leaders of the Apex faction who lose the rest of their rebel team and stumble upon a young girl named Hazel. This follows the format of the show's previous entries, which have shifted characters and focus from season to season.

Infinity Train joins Adventure Time as another Cartoon Network animation heading to the WarnerMedia streamer, with the former set to return later this summer.

Finally, one of a secretive Marvel movie’s most outspoken contributors — Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani — is shedding a bit more insight into how his superpowered character came to be.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the usually comic actor explained that his version of Kingo (an ancient guardian of Earth hiding out as a Bollywood star) was inspired by his own life experience.

"I’ve played weaklings, so I wanted this guy to be strong,” Nanjiani said. “Brown men have had to play terrorists, so I wanted this guy to be full of joy. So, really, this character for me was defined by what I didn’t want him to be."

The actor also touched on the mindset behind his physical transformation for the role, which saw him bulk up and get jacked: he wanted Kingo to “look like someone who could take on the traditional Hollywood-looking superhero — someone who could take on Thor or Captain America.”

Director Chloe Zhao looks to bring plenty of firsts to the MCU with her film — featuring the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Barry Keoghan — as it aims to make strides in disability, LGBTQ+, and racial representation.

Eternals is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 12, 2021.