Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 Drew Barrymore Timothy Olyphant

Santa Clarita Diet: Immortality and rotting Nazi meat abound in full Season 3 trailer

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 11, 2019

What do you do when a pesky neo-Nazi moves in down the street? Why, you feed him to your zombie wife, of course. It's a win-win for everybody in the neighborhood!

That's what happens in the full trailer for Season 3 of Netflix's supernatural horror comedy, Santa Clarita Diet, which returns online at the end of the month. Sheila and Joel Hammond (Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant) sit outside the home of a Hitler sympathizer, preparing to turn him into Sheila's next meal.

"He's like a walking protein shake," she remarks, as if wanting to feast on the flesh and brains of a proponent of the Third Reich is the most normal craving in the world to have. Things only get weirder a few moments later when Sheila, holding her trademark white and blue cooler, says: "The Nazi meat rotted!"

Watch the trailer below:

The new trailer also explores the possibility of Sheila turning Joel into an immortal zombie, so that they can spend the rest of eternity together. Based on her husband's reaction, however, he's not that into the idea and who could really blame him?

Oh, and the family's "mutant spider ball" isn't feeling too well, either. Unless you didn't notice, the Hammonds' once-quiet life in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita continues to spiral out of control and into uncharted territory.

Here's the new poster as well:

Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 poster Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Season 3 of Santa Clarita Diet will arise from the grave and begin to seek out fresh human-based sustenance on Netflix Friday, March 29.

