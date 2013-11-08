Latest Stories

Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Movies
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
Tumblr logo
Tag: Fangrrls
What does fandom's ultimate online destination look like?
The Wizard of Oz
Tag: TV
A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens
The Umbrella Academy Pogo
Tag: TV
How The Umbrella Academy brought Pogo the monkey butler to life
Ronan-HowILiveNow.jpg

Saoirse Ronan responds to Star Wars + Fantastic Four casting rumors

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Nov 8, 2013

If you believe the rumors, Saoirse Ronan is up for just about every big genre role these days, but Ronan's here to remind us you can't believe everything you hear.

The acclaimed young actress has heard her name thrown around a lot this year when it comes to potential sci-fi blockbuster roles. First, she was supposedly up for the role of Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron, a role that seems to have gone to Martha Marcy May Marlene star Elizabeth Olsen. Then she was auditioning for a lead role in J.J. Abrams' forthcoming Star Wars: Episode VII, an audition that apparently included some fun with a lightsaber. Then her name was thrown around, along with Kate Mara's and Margot Robbie's, for the role of Sue Storm in Chronicle director Josh Trank's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. We already know the first rumor is dead, but what about the other two?

Ronan's been making the interview rounds lately to promote her new film How I Live Now, and she was recently asked about both Star Wars and Fantastic Four. As for the first project, while she still has fond memories of those brief moments with a lightsaber, it seems she was passed over. According to IndieWire, she sounded "kind of defeated" when she responded to the question.

"I don't have 'Star Wars.' I don't have the role," Ronan said. "I just shouldn't have said anything. I just auditioned for it, like everyone else did."

Ronan also reiterated that the Star Wars role she went after was one that "everyone's gone up for," which means she was competing with untold numbers of actresses with varying levels of prominence. So, while her wording could be interpreted to mean that she may still get the role at a later date, it looks like Star Wars is probably done for her.

As for Fantastic Four, Ronan has even less to report. While she was actually vying for the Star Wars role, the Fantastic Four rumor looks to be nothing more than that.

"I only heard that rumor. I'm not signed up for 'Fantastic Four,'" Ronan said.

So, it seems Ronan isn't really a factor in either of these projects at the moment, though she did say she'd be up for a blockbuster-level role "if it was the right thing." 

(Via IndieWire)

Tag: Saoirse Ronan
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: Fantastic Four

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan 3.jpg
Saoirse Ronan drops a big hint about her possible Star Wars role
Matthew Jackson
Oct 4, 2013
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan 3.jpg
Rumor of the Day: Saoirse Ronan has auditioned for Star Wars 7 lead
Nathalie Caron
Sep 19, 2013
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Han Solo
Tag: Star Wars
Han Solo Star Wars The Force Awakens
Lucasfilm artist gives us a peek at an alternate Han Solo intro for The Force Awakens
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Marvel
Fantastic Four II 003.jpg
Peyton Reed pitched '60s-set, Beatles-influenced Fantastic Four film
Jacob Oller
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2