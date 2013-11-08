Saoirse Ronan responds to Star Wars + Fantastic Four casting rumors

If you believe the rumors, Saoirse Ronan is up for just about every big genre role these days, but Ronan's here to remind us you can't believe everything you hear.

The acclaimed young actress has heard her name thrown around a lot this year when it comes to potential sci-fi blockbuster roles. First, she was supposedly up for the role of Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron, a role that seems to have gone to Martha Marcy May Marlene star Elizabeth Olsen. Then she was auditioning for a lead role in J.J. Abrams' forthcoming Star Wars: Episode VII, an audition that apparently included some fun with a lightsaber. Then her name was thrown around, along with Kate Mara's and Margot Robbie's, for the role of Sue Storm in Chronicle director Josh Trank's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. We already know the first rumor is dead, but what about the other two?

Ronan's been making the interview rounds lately to promote her new film How I Live Now, and she was recently asked about both Star Wars and Fantastic Four. As for the first project, while she still has fond memories of those brief moments with a lightsaber, it seems she was passed over. According to IndieWire, she sounded "kind of defeated" when she responded to the question.

"I don't have 'Star Wars.' I don't have the role," Ronan said. "I just shouldn't have said anything. I just auditioned for it, like everyone else did."

Ronan also reiterated that the Star Wars role she went after was one that "everyone's gone up for," which means she was competing with untold numbers of actresses with varying levels of prominence. So, while her wording could be interpreted to mean that she may still get the role at a later date, it looks like Star Wars is probably done for her.

As for Fantastic Four, Ronan has even less to report. While she was actually vying for the Star Wars role, the Fantastic Four rumor looks to be nothing more than that.

"I only heard that rumor. I'm not signed up for 'Fantastic Four,'" Ronan said.

So, it seems Ronan isn't really a factor in either of these projects at the moment, though she did say she'd be up for a blockbuster-level role "if it was the right thing."

