Sara and Ava vs. existential crises; Constantine vs. Neron in latest Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends tackled the season’s big bad, as well as some long-brewing relationship drama, in a delightfully weird episode where shopping really is hell (or to be more accurate, purgatory).

Spoilers ahead for “The Eggplant, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” the latest episode of The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, which aired Monday, April 22, 2019.

Sara hasn’t talked to Ava in a while in the wake of their big fight and break-up, and it turns out there’s a good reason for the radio silence — Ava has been kidnapped by the demon Neron for a while now. He’s prepping her to serve as a vessel, though the team discovers her before the process is complete. The only way to save her is to send Sara into purgatory to pull her out. Oddly, Ava’s purgatory is literally a big box retail store, where checking out is literally “checking out.” The set-up serves as a clever device for Ava to process the things she fears most about waking up and returning to her life, with existential crises filtered through the lens of picking out a warranty and doing the dishes.

It sounds a bit silly, but it made for a clever mechanism to examine Sara and Ava’s relationship, especially where it is (or isn’t) going next. They got a peek at what they’ll look like once they’re old and gray together, and were able to process how their different wants for a future do and don’t align. But, the most important thing was a line from Ava, as they debated over being what the other person needed. She noted neither of them truly “need” anyone — which isn’t a dig at one another — but instead a pointed reminder these are two strong and capable women all by themselves. Yes, they love one another, but they’re still masters of their own destinies and heroes in their own right.

After wading through a table full of mail, and putting together their own IKEA bookshelf to prove they can work together, the duo escape to help take the fight to the real-world baddies. After having these two apart the past several episodes, it’s refreshing to see one of the Arrowverse’s strongest relationships back on solid ground.

As for the demonic baddie making everyone’s life hell, Constantine and Nora Darhk manage to capture Neron and pull him out of Constantine's lover Dez (who is understandably still mad about being sent to hell). But, just as it looked like Neron would be vanquished he quietly jumped into Ray — a twist revealed in the episode’s closing moment. It makes for an eleventh hour shake-up to have Ray now possessed by the season’s big bad, but the story also allowed Nora to integrate herself into the team and fight for the right side for a bit. If they stick with the magic stories, it’s easy to imagine her finding a seat on the Waverider next season.

Assorted musings

Nate got a chance to see his father’s legacy brought to life, deciding to allow construction on the bizarre magical creature theme park to continue (all based on Nate’s childhood drawings). It’ll be interesting to see where that story goes next. Like, will the Arrowverse actually get its own magical theme park?

The budding relationship between Nate and Zara is gaining steam, as she admits her feelings and actually text him about a date (complete with some possibly confusing emoji to tell the story). But, he misses the message when his phone is crushed. So, let’s push this one another week.

Next week: Ray is possessed, and he’ll certainly make for one goofy horror story.