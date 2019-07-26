Sarge has superpowers, Izel makes her move in the latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

We're barreling toward the season finale of the penultimate season of S.H.I.E.L.D., and we finally got a monster twist when it comes to the guy running around wearing Coulson's face.

Spoilers ahead for "From the Ashes," the latest episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which aired Friday, July 26, 2019.

We learned last week that Sarge is apparently a copy/version of Coulson tossed into space and time due to his interactions with the monoliths over the years, who was possessed by an energy from Izel's home world of incorporeal beings and set off to hunt her out of confusion trying to process his jumbled memories. Got all that? Sure, it's a convoluted explanation for why Sarge is wearing Coulson's face, but in this corner of the MCU it makes a weird kind of sense.

It also begged the question — is Coulson, or at least a version of Coulson or some remnants of Coulson — still in there somewhere? That was the central conflict this week between May and Daisy, as May pushed to unlock the Coulson inside of Sarge, and Daisy tried to find the other thing in hopes it'd have the power to take down Izel. Turns out May was right, as Daisy pushes Sarge to his breaking point and he tries to sacrifice himself… calling her "Skye" in the process. He also taps into some major superpowers.

Yeah, Sarge has some lingering Coulson-ness inside of him, though he's still the culmination of those parts and the life he's lived over the decades since. It's a fascinating way to take this story, and though we still don't know what will come of Sarge (or if Clark Gregg will stick around for the show's final season), it's at least put a bit of the old Coulson soul back on the team. It at least seems like Sarge will be sticking around to help in the final battle, and who knows, maybe the being possessing the body could head home at the end of the season and leave a version of Coulson behind in the body? Only time will tell, but if nothing else, we have plenty of questions to keep us going.

As for Izel, she makes a lot of progress in her evil plan to open a portal to her homeworld and unleash all her incorporeal pals on an unsuspecting Earth. She's found the temple, and is close to recreating the monoliths so she can pop the portal open. She's also still hanging onto Mack and Yo-Yo, so look for the big ol' season-ending fight to likely come at ground zero of this mystery temple.

Assorted musings

Davis is still dead, and that sucks. R.I.P. man, go finish your cool stories in heaven.

Deke is clearly dealing with his anxieties working with FitzSimmons, so it was great to see him have the breakthrough to figure out how to hopefully prevent Izel from possessing them. Harmonic frequencies! So they all just need to, uhh, carrying a tuning fork or something around. Got it.

We're still getting some Ghost Rider references, curious to see how that might connect with Izel's race of creatures. Just similar, or is this some connection to the Ghost Rider mythos (and maybe even that upcoming Hulu series?).

Post credit: We've had more than enough craziness happening on Earth, but don't forget the Chronicoms are still kicking around space in their stolen warship. They're also dealing with an apparent mutiny, and debate over how to proceed reestablishing their civilization. What that means for us? Well, they could hunt down FitzSimmons, or Enoch. It looks like that story will also be coming to a head in the finale. How it intersects with the Izel story is another question entirely.

The word is out, and Season 7 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be the show's last. It's sad to hear, but at least fans can take solace that there's a whole new season still waiting around for next year, and the writers have had plenty of time to plan out exactly how they want to end this big adventure.