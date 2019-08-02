First trailer for Satanic Panic delivers a delicious slice of horror and comedy (and virgins!)

Uh, yeah — can we get an extra-large pie with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and eternal damnation? The first trailer for Satanic Panic may dissuade you from pursuing a life of pizza delivery. In the Chelsea Stardust-directed horror-comedy, delivery girl Samantha Craft (Hayley Griffith) unwittingly finds herself the target of a Satanic cult hoping to sacrifice a virgin so they can summon Baphomet. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Baphomet is the goat-like demon that caused the recent controversy with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

Heading the devil-worshipping cult is Danica Ross, a red-dressed acolyte played by an unnerving Rebecca Romijn. Her husband in the film, Samuel Ross, is played by Romijn's actual husband, Jerry O'Connell. He seems pretty level-headed until he starts coming on to Sam. Happy Death Day's Ruby Modine takes up the role of the couple's eye-rolling daughter, Judi, who doesn't buy into the whole Satan thing. Instead, she becomes a sort of friend to Sam, offering up exposition to let Sam and the audience know just what the, ahem, hell is going on.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of SATANIC PANIC Official Trailer (2019) Comedy Horror Movie

As you can see, the film is a fun little twist on tenets of the genre like Rosemary's Baby and The Last Exorcism. This is Stardust's feature-directing debut, although she cut her horror chops as an assistant to Jason Blum and Adam Robitel on projects like Ouija and Insidious: The Last Key. You can't get better job experience than that!

Written by Grady Hendrix based on a story from Hendrix and Ted Geoghegan, Satanic Panic co-stars Arden Myrin (Insatiable), AJ Bowen (The Sacrament), Jordan Ladd (Cabin Fever), Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords Of Salem), Hannah Stocking (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween), Michael Polish (Some Kind of Hate), Whitney Moore (House of Demons), and Skeeta Jenkins (Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich).

Enjoy the new poster, too:

Credit: RLJE Films/Fangoria

Bloody Disgusting's Megan Navarro published a review of the flick two months back, praising the central premise and the performances, but voicing disappointment in more than a few of the comedic beats.

"The cast is great, though, and fully to commit to every bit of weirdness this story demands. Romjin is a delight as the high-camp priestess, and Modine is a star on the rise," wrote Navarro, who also noted, though, that the "comedy is emphasized over the horror, and the sight gags and jokes land with mixed results."

Produced by Fangoria, Satanic Panic will be summoned from the Underworld and into a limited theatrical run on Sept. 6. It hits digital and VOD the same day.