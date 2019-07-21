Latest Stories

FTWD_508_VR_0306_342_RT
The mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead gets airborne
Seth MacFarlane
SDCC 2019: Seth MacFarlane on The Orville Season 3 and Apollo 11's 50th birthday
Justice League Wonder Woman Batman Flash Cyborg
Diehard Zack Snyder fans bring the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fight to SDCC
Westworld Season 3 Teaser Aaron Paul
SDCC 2019: Breaking down the Westworld Season 3 trailer
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay
Credit: Al Mannarino
Saturday's cosplay-stravaganza at SDCC 2019

Elizabeth Rayne
Jul 21, 2019
Cons can be unpredictable. Sometimes a guest has to cancel and other times, a surprise guest materializes out of nowhere, but the one thing you can always expect to see at a con (and especially one of this magnitude) is hordes of cosplayers.

On its 50th anniversary, San Diego Comic-Con was predictably going to be swarmed — by heroes, villains, extraterrestrial species, robots, wizards, cartoon characters and some things that can’t really be explained, only seen. Cosplay trends are almost always predicted by the movies and TV shows and comics whose fandoms were ablaze in the past year. That’s why it was no surprise to run into multiple iterations of Tony Stark, Boba Fett, Spider-Man, and just about any character from Game of Thrones.

Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Far From Home brought on a lot of red spandex. There wasn’t just Spider-Man, whether it was Peter Parker or Miles Morales, but Spider-clans, Spider-babies, Spider-people from different Spider-verses, and other Spider-things. Another popular Avenger was Tony Stark. In an ode to the fallen Iron Man, cosplayers in different versions of his iconic suit were everywhere. There were still other Avengers around, and their arch-nemesis Thanos, but this con goes to Tony.

Game of Thrones cosplay was pretty much a given after this year’s divisive season finale. There were enough Starks, Lannisters, ice zombies, Wildlings and Daenerys doppelgangers that they could have easily taken over more than seven kingdoms. It’s as if every other blonde wig belonged to another Mother of Dragons.

As always, there were enough Darth Vaders and Stormtroopers to terrorize several galaxies (including a Darth fabulous enough to be wearing pink armor and Hello Kitty gloves), but anticipation for The Mandalorian, landing on Earth later this year, has really brought out the Boba Fetts. We don't know exactly what to expect from The Rise of Skywalker yet. Expect to see Sith Troopers and who knows what else from that movie at SDCC 2020.

If you couldn’t make it out to San Diego this time, live vicariously through us with our enormous photo gallery almost as huge as the con itself.

SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 01
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 02
Vanellope and mini-Ralph. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 03
That is one mighty big...sword. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 04
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Cosplay Contest 05
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Cosplay Contest 06
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Cosplay Contest 07
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Cosplay Contest 08
It doesn't get more Super or Wondrous. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Cosplay Contest 09
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Cosplay Contest 10
...but the balloon doesn't float, too. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 11
We can't decide what's scarier: Freddy Krueger or an enormous Elmo. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 12
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 13
Careful, she'll steal your voice. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 14
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 15
Spider-clan. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 16
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 17
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 18
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 19
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 20
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 21
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 22
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 23
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 24
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 25
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 26
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 27
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 28
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 29
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 30
No one's been turned to stone yet... Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 31
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 32
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 33
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 34
Robo-Duck just rolled in. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 35
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 36
Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Belle. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 37
Where's the pizza? Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 38
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 39
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 40
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 41
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 42
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 43
Oh, snap. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 44
That arm though. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 45
Proof that Spider-Man exists in multiple Spider-verses. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 46
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 47
Best mashup ever. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 48
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 48
No one knows how far she'll go. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 48
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 49
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 50
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 51
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 52
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 53
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 54
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 55
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 56
Dragons currently not available for comment. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 57
Ahoy! It doesn't get much...stranger. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 58
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 60
For Castle Greyskull! Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 61
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 62
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 63
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 64
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 65
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 66
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 67
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 68
Duh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh... Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 69
Who knew the Stormtrooper uniforms were made by Stark Industries? Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 70
Meg and Peg. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 71
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 72
Just don't mess with him. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 73
No shortage of Mandalorian bounty hunters at this con. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 74
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 75
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 76
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 77
Credit: Al Mannarino
sat78
sat79
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 81
Someone went beyond the Wall. Credit: Al Mannarino
sat80
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 82
New in box. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 83
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 84
A girl is no one. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 85
Safe to say Georgie didn't float. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 86
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 87
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 88
Burdened with glorious purpose. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 89
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 90
Watch out, Catwoman. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 91
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 92
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 93
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 94
It's as if he never snapped. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 95
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 96
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 97
The most fabulous Vader in the galaxy. Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 98
Credit: Al Mannarino
SDCC 2019 Saturday Cosplay 99
Credit: Al Mannarino
