Latest Stories

Daredevil Season 3 Poster Cropped
Tag: TV
Save Daredevil fan campaign purchases some very pricey billboard space
dinosaur extinction
Tag: Science
We're 140 years from same climate catastrophe that wiped out the dinosaurs
Miranda Otto, Lord of the Rings
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/22/19: I am no man
Invisible Kingdom Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive Preview: G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward rocket into Invisible Kingdom sci-fi saga
Daredevil Season 3 Poster Cropped

Save Daredevil fan campaign purchases some very pricey billboard space

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Feb 22, 2019

It's been nearly three months since Netflix announced it had canceled Daredevil after three seasons. Since then, there's been lots of speculation on how, or if, the series could continue on another streaming service. Though some theories have been cautiously optimistic, nothing's been confirmed. 

Given Daredevil's uncertain future, a group of fans banded together to launch the Save Daredevil campaign, complete with a website filled with 'to-do' lists for fans to make their voices heard. 

As part of their endeavor, the group even managed to purchase some quick billboard time in New York City's Times Square, which is not an easy (or affordable) feat. As they explained on Twitter earlier today, it was made possible thanks to the "generosity of a wonderful fan." 

One thing the campaign makes clear is that this is an effort to continue the existing show, rather than get behind a reboot with a new cast and story. And that makes sense, given how well the third season resonated with fans. Which, worth noting, was released about five weeks before it was canceled. 

Ultimately, the fate of the Marvel series is still in limbo. While there have been some pinning their hopes on Disney+ or Hulu (which is partially owned by Disney) picking up where Netflix left off, there is a contractually-mandated two-year waiting period before the House of Mouse can have these characters appear again on screen. 

This goes for the other four Marvel series as well, which included Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher — all of which were canceled over the past several months. Which means they're each bound in limbo from late 2020 to early 2021, depending on when they formally got the ax. 

If you want to rally behind the cause, you can find out more by checking out Save Daredevil's website here, as well as their very active Instagram account

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Daredevil
Tag: Save Daredevil
Tag: Fandom without Fear
Tag: netflix
Tag: Marvel
Tag: cancellations

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: netflix
Tag: Marvel
Marvel's The Defenders
Report: Netflix wanted to trim episode order for Daredevil, Marvel shows
Jacob Oller
Dec 4, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Daredevil
Tag: Marvel
Daredevil Netflix
Daredevil canceled with S4 mapped out, even Marvel execs ‘stunned’ by move
Jacob Oller
Dec 3, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 17
Tag: Daredevil
Tag: netflix
Daredevil-Season-3
Daredevil cast mourns surprise cancellation as movie prospect seems ‘unlikely’
Jacob Oller
Nov 30, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Daredevil
Tag: netflix
Daredevil-Season-3
Marvel's Daredevil canceled by Netflix after three seasons
George Stark
Nov 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 14