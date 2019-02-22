Save Daredevil fan campaign purchases some very pricey billboard space

It's been nearly three months since Netflix announced it had canceled Daredevil after three seasons. Since then, there's been lots of speculation on how, or if, the series could continue on another streaming service. Though some theories have been cautiously optimistic, nothing's been confirmed.

Given Daredevil's uncertain future, a group of fans banded together to launch the Save Daredevil campaign, complete with a website filled with 'to-do' lists for fans to make their voices heard.

As part of their endeavor, the group even managed to purchase some quick billboard time in New York City's Times Square, which is not an easy (or affordable) feat. As they explained on Twitter earlier today, it was made possible thanks to the "generosity of a wonderful fan."

One thing the campaign makes clear is that this is an effort to continue the existing show, rather than get behind a reboot with a new cast and story. And that makes sense, given how well the third season resonated with fans. Which, worth noting, was released about five weeks before it was canceled.

Ultimately, the fate of the Marvel series is still in limbo. While there have been some pinning their hopes on Disney+ or Hulu (which is partially owned by Disney) picking up where Netflix left off, there is a contractually-mandated two-year waiting period before the House of Mouse can have these characters appear again on screen.

This goes for the other four Marvel series as well, which included Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher — all of which were canceled over the past several months. Which means they're each bound in limbo from late 2020 to early 2021, depending on when they formally got the ax.

If you want to rally behind the cause, you can find out more by checking out Save Daredevil's website here, as well as their very active Instagram account.